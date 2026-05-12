Actor Vishal Reacts To Vijay's 'Liquor Ban' In Tamil Nadu: "What A Move"

In his first order as the newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay announced the closure of 717 liquor shops within 500 metres of temples, schools, and bus stands across the state.

Vijay's decision came two days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a high-profile ceremony at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Actor Vishal, who shares a close friendship with Vijay since their college days, shared a post on X praising the actor-politician.

Kudos to you ,whistles to u. Hats off to u. Dear CM josephvijay avargal. Thank u for the announcement to close 717 wine shops especially the ones near schools. Wat a move. So many girl children hav been facing harassment especially the one I know in rk nagar where a girl… pic.twitter.com/EBfcVh2Xpv — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 12, 2026

"Kudos to you, whistles to you. Hats off to you. Dear CM Joseph Vijay avargal. Thank you for the announcement to close 717 wine shops, especially the ones near schools. What a move," he captioned the video message for Vijay.

In the X post, Vishal also said many girl children have been facing harassment due to TASMAC stores around schools

"God bless you dearest #Vijay. #ThalapathyVijay #CMJosephVijay. I salute you and your government today," he added in his post.

After a week-long high drama, Vijay -- who fought the state elections as the leader of his party TVK -- finally took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The TVK emerged victorious after the party won 108 out of the state's 234 seats. But Vijay was made to wait to form the government because they were 10 seats short of the majority-mark. The TVK finally came to power with the support of the Congress, two Left parties, and a smaller Tamil party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Vijay's oath-taking ceremony also dominated headlines due to actor Trisha's presence at the event - which his wife and children skipped. Video clips of Trisha meeting and hugging Vijay's mother, then becoming misty-eyed as he was sworn in, went viral on social media.

A day after the event, Trisha shared an Instagram post with the caption "Love is always louder" which only set the social media abuzz.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan Speaks To NDTV, Shares Joy Over Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Very Happy"