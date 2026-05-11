Amid Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony: "The Love Is Always Louder"

Actor Trisha Krishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured boyfriend and actor-turned-politician Vijay at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Vijay took the oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Recently, the actress shared her first post after the politician's political achievement.

What's Happening

Trisha Krishnan shared a series of photos of herself from the oath-taking ceremony.

For the ceremony, Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs.

She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her traditional look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

However, it was her caption that grabbed the Internet's attention.

It read, "The love is always louder."

Background

Vijay is set to assume office after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party crossed the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as the Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Vijay's parents also shared their happiness ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Director S. A. Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to seeing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay's mother Sobha Chandrasekhar described the moment as emotional as it coincides with Mother's Day.

With the formation of TVK's first government, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK alliances to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have appeared together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and most recently, Leo. Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil film Karuppu, which stars Suriya.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid internet speculation, though neither has responded to the claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding sparked renewed online conversation. While neither actor has addressed the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the event placed their long-standing association back under public scrutiny.

Also Read: Amid Trisha Krishnan Affair Rumours, Vijay's Wife And Children Skip Oath-Taking Ceremony. Internet Reacts