<i>Karuppu</i> Director RJ Balaji Claims 'Negative Propaganda' Against Vijay: 'People Ridiculed Him"

RJ Balaji is currently busy with his upcoming fourth directorial, Karuppu, led by south star Suriya. It was during one of the pre-release promotional events for the film in Hyderabad, along with Suriya, that RJ Balaji spoke about the rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay and how he claimed his throne as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

RJ Balaji said, "A few years ago, everybody had different opinions about a man in Tamil Nadu. Nobody believed in him. A lot of people ridiculed him, and there was negative propaganda. But that man believed in himself, and he persisted with his dream and vision."

He continued, "Now, he has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Two years ago, when the same C Joseph Vijay got into politics, people didn't believe him. He had complete faith that he would do well. That belief has translated to millions of Tamil people, and they've voted for him."

Vijay's oath-taking ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and was attended by Vijay's family, members of the film industry, and a large number of supporters. Trisha was also present at the ceremony. Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has responded to the claims.

Trisha Krishnan is also the lead actress in RJ Balaji's Karuppu alongside Suriya.

About Karuppu

Suriya-starrer Karuppu's trailer was dropped on Sunday evening, giving fans a glimpse of the actor returning with an all-out masala-actioner.

Filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama, and emotional moments, the trailer shows Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court.

The trailer begins with an emotional track involving an elderly man and his granddaughter, who are forced to visit the court again and again as their case remains unresolved for years.

Actress Trisha Krishnan is seen playing a lawyer named Preethi who decides to fight for them. However, she faces strong opposition from RJ Balaji's character, who appears determined to stop them from getting justice.

Karuppu is written and directed by RJ Balaji. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film releases in theatres on May 14.

Earlier, there were reports circulating that RJ Balaji had initially thought of Karuppu with Vijay and later re-imagined it with Suriya. However, the filmmaker denied such claims.

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