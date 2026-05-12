Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Internet Asks 'Divorce Soon?'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in a destination wedding in Goa on January 27, 2022, and they have been dishing out major couple goals for more than four years. However, recently separation rumours were sparked as the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they have not broken their silence on the matter.

Details

Mouni and Suraj often treated their fans with snippets from their life on social media. Recent activity on their Instagram accounts has drawn attention from fans and sparked speculation. While it seems that the two have unfollowed each other on the platform, both continue to keep photos of one another on their respective accounts.

Mouni's profile still features her wedding pictures along with several posts with Suraj. Likewise, Suraj has not removed photos of Mouni from his Instagram account, indicating that he has neither altered nor deleted past posts.

Internet Reacts

A few users also commented on the same thing in Suraj's comment section. One user wrote, "Please humein ye maat sunana ki aaplog ka divorce ho gaya hai; please apna matter solve karlo or dono sath mein ho jao. You're such a great couple together; Mouni is just like a goddess, and you look like Shiva. Please don't break your relationship," while another commented, "Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?"

About Mouni And Suraj's Wedding

The couple got married in January 2022 in Goa. Their wedding was held at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and followed both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The celebrations began with Malayali rituals and concluded with a traditional Bengali wedding later the same day.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker, and Mouni is an actor and entrepreneur.