Salman Khan and Nayanthara's <i>SVC63</i> Adds <i>Chak De! India</i> Star Sagarika Ghatge

Salman Khan fans might be waiting for his upcoming war-drama Matrabhumi, May War Rest In Peace, but the Bollywood superstar is already gearing up to start shooting for his next.

The upcoming project, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and tentatively titled SVC63, already has Nayanthara playing the lead alongside Salman.

And now, Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge has also joined the film, Variety India reported. She is part of the Mumbai schedule, where the film is being shot. The makers have kept her character details under wraps.

SVC63 has been creating buzz since its announcement, especially because it brings Salman Khan and Nayanthara together for the first time. Rahul Dev and Jackie Shroff are also part of the project.

Director Vamshi Paidipally has created an Afghan village set in Film City, Mumbai, for the ongoing schedule, according to Mid Day. The set looks like a real village, with mud covered buildings, narrow roads and old houses. The detailed set has been built for some important action scenes in the film, reports stated.

A source revealed, “Nayanthara has joined Salman for this portion of the shoot. The duo will feature together in key action set-pieces. The Mumbai schedule, which began on August 6, is among the most important stretches during which the director plans to wrap a chunk of the action material.”

Sagarika Ghatge recently reunited with her former Chak De! India co-star Vivan Bhatena for another untitled film scheduled to release in 2027.

The project is special for Sagarika as it marks her return to acting after becoming a mother. She and her husband, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, welcomed their son Fatehsinh in April 2025.