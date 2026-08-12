"Was Nervous And Curious": Suvinder Vicky On Working With Shabana Azmi In <i>Awarapan 2</i>

Suvinder Vicky has shared what it was like to work with veteran actor Shabana Azmi in Awarapan 2, and his first impression of her left him quite nervous.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor recalled meeting Shabana Azmi on the sets of the film and said he was both nervous and curious around her. He was especially struck by her appearance and the way she carried herself.

“I was nervous and curious when I first met her on set. She had a shine in her eyes and the way she was dressed, and how she carried herself with dignity; it felt like I was standing in front of a pari jo asman se utari hai (an angel from heaven). She had so much shine and noor on her face that it didn't look like she was Shabana Ji; she looked like an 18-year-old girl.”

Suvinder Vicky also spoke about the experience of sharing screen space with an actor he deeply admires. He pointed out that Azmi has worked across theatre, commercial cinema and parallel films, making her one of the most respected names in Indian acting.

“She has a different aura. From theatre to commercial films to parallel cinema, there is no field in acting that Shabana Azmi has not made a mark in. It is a small thing to say that she is down to earth; she just is. She is a very supportive actor, and even if I would forget dialogue sometimes, she would be very cool about it. I had great fun working with her,” he said.

Suvinder Vicky has built a strong body of work across films and web series. He is known for Meel Patthar, Kohrra, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Satluj. His performances have also made him a familiar face in Punjabi cinema and Hindi projects.

Shabana Azmi, meanwhile, has had a long career spanning several decades. She is known for films such as Arth, Masoom, Fire, Godmother and Neerja.

Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. Produced by Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.