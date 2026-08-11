Saif Ali Khan's Cricket Skills Take Centre Stage In Viral London Video

For all Saif Ali Khan fans out there, we have an amazing video waiting for your attention. The actor, who is in London, decided to show off his bowling skills on a cricket field.

The clip opens to Saif Ali Khan charging in for his bowling run-up, before delivering the ball and keeping the batter from sneaking away with a run. The actor is seen dressed in traditional cricket whites and clearly enjoying himself on the field.

Saif, 55, looks every bit at home with a ball in hand. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise. In India, cricket is more than just a game, and in the Pataudi family, it is practically part of the family DNA.

Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was one of India's most celebrated cricketers. His grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, also captained the Indian cricket team in 1946 and played Test cricket for England in 1932 and 1934.

Earlier, Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan also attended private cricket coaching sessions at the Lord's Cricket Ground indoor nets in London. The training sessions were conducted by the ICM Cricket Academy and led by former England international cricketer Usman Afzaal.

The academy shared a video of the seven-year-old listening to Saif as he recounted his family's history with cricket. The actor was seen explaining what counties are to Taimur: "Counties are like clubs, such as Sussex and Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex," he said.

The coach also seemed intrigued by Saif's insights and sought confirmation from the actor, asking, "Is that right?" Saif nodded affirmatively.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The film marks the actor's on-screen reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 years. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.