Sunita Ahuja Reacts As Govinda Is Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal At Airport: "He Has Lost His Mind"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has been under the spotlight following her comments about the actor's alleged affairs. Amid the ongoing buzz around their marriage, Govinda was recently spotted at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend and newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Now, Sunita has reacted to them being spotted together.

In an interaction with paps, Sunita said, “Ye kahavat suna hai kabhi, ‘vinash kale viprit budhi', uski budhi bhrasht ho gayi hai isliye ye sab karta hai vo, kya bolu abhi. [Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi'? He has lost his buddhi. This is why he does these things. We can't tell anything.]"

When asked about people calling Govinda ‘Cheater Number One', Sunita said, “Ye question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai ki jab main bol rahi hoon koi cheez toh sab mujhe troll karte hain, ab main chahti hoon ki Govinda ke fans aur media ab jawab de, mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. [I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don't ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.]"

Earlier, Govinda addressed Sunita Ahuja's claims about his alleged affairs in an interview with ANI. “She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love. I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," the actor said.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. The couple are parents to their daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.