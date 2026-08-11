Samay Raina Roasts Badshah Over Stage Name, Honey Singh Calls Him "<i>Meri Nalaayak Aulaad</i>"

The second bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 is out, and it has brought a fresh twist to the stories behind the stage name of Indian rapper Badshah.

A short clip of the episode in which Samay Raina asks the rapper about the origins of his name has surfaced on Instagram. Attached to the same video is an old clip of Badshah.

During the episode, Samay asks, “How did you get your name Badshah?” The rapper said that he chose that name. The comedian then responded that he had heard a different story.

Badshah quickly dismissed it and said that the other version was wrong.

Following the release of the episode online, social media users found an old interview of Badshah, where he explained, “Honey told me, ‘You live like a Badshah.' He said I use my phone whenever I want and get up whenever I feel like. So that's how Badshah was decided.”

Soon after the clip started circulating online, Honey Singh himself commented on the video and wrote, “Meri nalaayak aulaad. (My worthless child).”

Honey Singh and Badshah were once part of the group Mafia Mundeer. The two worked alongside Raftaar, Ikka and Lil Golu, before their professional partnership came to an end. After going their separate ways, disagreements began over several songs.

Some of the disputes were about who should receive credit for the lyrics, music and beats. Over the years, these differences have kept their past association in the headlines and added tensions once in a while.