Months After Rs 370 Biryani Controversy, Pranit More Returns To Stand-Up With Ghayal

Stand-up comedian Pranit More found himself embroiled in a major controversy in June this year after not calling out a misogynistic remark made by an audience member during one of his shows. The comedian faced widespread backlash, following which he took a break from performing stand-up.

Months after stepping away from the comedy world, Pranit has announced his return with a new stand-up special titled Ghayal.

While Pranit says the special reflects his journey after the controversy, the announcement has already sparked comparisons online, with many social media users likening it to Samay Raina's post-controversy comeback special, Still Alive.

Pranit More Announces Comeback

On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 19 fame shared the poster of his upcoming special on Instagram. Alongside it, he wrote, “GHAYAL. I can't change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai.”

How Social Media Users Reacted?

The announcement received a mixed response online. While many fans expressed excitement over his return, others drew comparisons to comedian Samay Raina's comeback special Still Alive, accusing Pranit of adopting a similar narrative after facing public backlash.

“Ohhh bhaisahab, finallyyyyy! It's genuinely so good to see you back. Thank you for coming back. Take good care of yourself. We'll always be rooting for you and we're truly proud to be die-hard fans of a true gentleman like you,” read one comment.

A user lashed out, saying, “You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him. You are not good at this. Why do people assume that they can spark a trashy controversy, make a comeback, and expect everyone to just forgive and forget? And why are you portraying yourself as a victim here by referring to yourself as ‘Ghayal'?”

“Missed you bhau. So happy to see you back after a long time,” another user commented.

A person wrote, “Samay's cancellation was uncalled for. His was valid. Ghayal?”

Another comment read, “He thinks he can copy Samay.”

Samay Raina's Comeback After Controversy

In February 2025, Samay Raina faced backlash after Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parents and sex on an episode of Samay's show, India's Got Latent. FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer and others involved in the episode, following which he removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Samay later returned with his special Still Alive, where he addressed the emotional impact of the controversy before announcing India's Got Latent's return for a second season.

About The Rs 370 Biryani Row

Pranit had stepped away from performing after a clip from one of his stand-up shows went viral. During a crowd-work interaction, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claimed he expected to "recover" the Rs 370 he spent on chicken biryani for a date after dropping the woman home. Pranit laughed along with the audience and called it "Peak Gurgaon content", triggering widespread criticism over misogyny and consent.

Pranit later apologised, admitting that he should not have laughed at or encouraged the audience member's remarks.