Why Fans Believe <i>Ramayana</i> English Trailer Dubbing Is 'Better Than Hindi'

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released last month, offering audiences a grand glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ahead of the release, producer Namit Malhotra announced that Sony Pictures had come on board as the worldwide distributor for the Nitesh Tiwari epic.

Now, the makers have unveiled an English-dubbed version of the trailer on Wednesday, introducing the mythological spectacle to a global audience.

Designed for international viewers, the trailer features English dialogue enhanced with AI-powered lip-sync technology developed by Brahma AI, making the actors' lip movements appear naturally aligned with the dubbed voices.

“English Dub Is Better Than Original Hindi”

The technology has received widespread appreciation online. Several viewers even claimed the English version sounded more impactful than the original Hindi trailer.

An individual wrote, “English dub is better than the original Hindi dub too. Just compare the texture of Ravana's voice, you'll know.”

“Feels more enigmatic and energetic in English than Hindi,” said a user.

Another quipped, “It is diabolical for the English dub to sound better than the Hindi trailer!”

“As a native Hindi speaker, I can definitely say that English dub is far better,” wrote another.

Brahma AI's seamless lip-sync also drew praise, with many calling it a major technological achievement. “Brahma AI. Look at the Lips, perfectly sync with English dialogue. This is called technology.”

Airavata Stuns Viewers

Apart from the dub, the trailer's scale and visuals wowed many viewers. One of the biggest highlights was Airavata, Lord Indra's majestic flying white elephant, shown during Ravana's battle with the king of the gods.

“Flying elephants, I'm in,” wrote a user.

Another echoed, “That flying elephant was majestic.”

“This isn't just a trailer—it's pure cinema. Goosebumps from start to finish. Can't wait for Ramayana!” read a comment.

A comment read, “This looks absolutely amazing! I'm so focused on Greek and Norse mythology lately that I overlooked how epic Indian mythology/fantasy can be.”

What We Know About Ramayana?

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological saga is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film's music has been composed by Academy award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Mark your calendars! Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.