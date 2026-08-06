Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's <i>Ramayana</i> To Hit Theatres On Raha's Birthday, November 6

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is finally arriving in theatres on November 6. Interestingly, the release date coincides with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter's birthday. This year, Raha will turn four.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor shared how the role of Rama made him a better person for Raha.

Talking about the role of Lord Rama, Ranbir admitted that he initially doubted whether he would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. He said he questioned whether he was worthy enough to portray the role.

“I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining; it changed my life. It got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama's journey. I think it made so many positive changes in my life. My bad habits changed, it changed my value system, the way I look at life, the way I look at loss, the way I look at sacrifice, the way I look at dharma, and I think I really needed that in my life,” he told Top magazine.

He added, “It was such a sweet coincidence in my life. Raha made me a better person and Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha, so everything was connected. Like I said, I was at the right place at the right time when a film of this magnitude was being made on our truth, on our culture, on our history in the most authentic way. It was just a blessing and I'm going to be grateful for all my life.”

About the trailer

The trailer for Ramayana was released worldwide on July 30 after being postponed. The trailer received mixed responses.

Budget

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, “When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.”

He added, “We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible — we're being ambitious, but grounded.”

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | Ramayana Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Bring Back Rama-Sita Aura, But Yash's Ravana Steals The Show