Inside The Jal Kamal Massacre: The Bollywood Birthday Party That Ended In 3 Bodies

October 21, 1990, began with birthday wishes. It ended with three bodies.

Kamal Sadanah, the Bollywood actor who later made his debut opposite Kajol in Bekhudi and went on to work in films like Rang, had turned 20. He went out with friends and returned to his family's Bandra bungalow, Jal Kamal, expecting the celebrations to continue.

Then came the first gunshot.

Seconds later, another tore through the house.

Kamal ran towards the noise and found his mother, actress Sayeeda (Sudha) Khan, and his sister, Namrata, bleeding on the floor. His father, filmmaker Brij Sadanah, was allegedly standing nearby with a licensed revolver.

Before Kamal could fully understand what he was seeing, the gun was turned on him.

The bullet struck the back of his neck and exited without causing permanent damage. Kamal survived. His mother and sister did not. His father later died by suicide.

More than three decades later, the bloodshed inside Jal Kamal remains one of Bollywood's most chilling family tragedies. There was no trial with the accused alive and no officially established motive explaining what drove a successful filmmaker to open fire on his own family.

Only a survivor, three bodies and questions that followed him for the rest of his life.

The Birthday That Ended In Bloodshed

On October 21, 1990, Kamal had stepped out with friends to celebrate his 20th birthday. When they returned to the family home in Bandra, nothing immediately suggested that the night was about to turn into a massacre.

Inside the house, though, tensions had been building for years.

People who later spoke about the family described how Brij's professional setbacks had taken a toll on him. His drinking had worsened. Arguments with his wife had become frequent. Some of those confrontations, they claimed, had turned violent.

That evening, Kamal and his friends were listening to music in another room when a deafening sound cut through the house.

At first, they could not identify it.

Then came the second shot.

They rushed out and found Sayeeda and Namrata lying wounded on the floor. Brij allegedly stood nearby, holding his revolver.

Kamal ran towards his mother.

His father fired again.

The bullet hit Kamal on the back of the neck and exited, somehow missing the nerves and blood vessels that could have killed or paralysed him. One friend present that night was also reported to have been injured.

Kamal was bleeding. In the chaos, he did not immediately realise he had been shot.

'There Is No Logical Reason For Me To Survive'

Years later, Kamal spoke about the horror in interviews. Even decades after the shooting, he struggled to explain how he escaped death.

He recalled a bullet travelling through his neck and "dodging every nerve". For him, survival felt almost unreasonable, something that defied logic. The medical files remain private, but the broad fact of a neck wound and his survival has never been in doubt.

There was no time that night to think about any of it. His mother and sister were bleeding in front of him. Kamal's instinct was not to save himself. It was to get them out of the house alive.

'I Had To Carry My Mother And My Sister To The Hospital'

Still unaware of the extent of his own wound, Kamal helped carry his mother and sister to the hospital.

Blood had soaked his shirt. He believed it belonged to them.

He has described how, when they reached the hospital, doctors questioned the amount of blood on his clothes and told him he had also been shot. He insisted they focus on his mother and sister first.

A close friend, Abis Rizvi, helped ensure Kamal was taken to another facility where surgeons could clean and treat the wound.

The operation was performed on the same day Kamal had turned 20.

By the time he opened his eyes, his family was gone.

He Woke Up To Three Bodies

Kamal went under anaesthesia with his mother and sister still being treated.

When he regained consciousness, they were dead.

So was his father.

He has spoken of being taken back to the bungalow after surgery and seeing his family laid out in front of him as bodies. The birthday that had begun with plans for a party ended with his mother, sister and father lying still in the home where they had lived together.

Later accounts drawing on police records describe how, after Kamal, Sayeeda and Namrata were taken to hospital, Brij went to his room and used the same revolver to take his own life.

In a matter of hours, Kamal had lost his mother, sister and father. He had also survived a bullet wound.

The birthday that should have marked the beginning of his adult life instead became the night that divided it into a before and an after.

What Triggered The Shooting?

The exact motive behind the killings was never conclusively established.

Brij died at the scene, leaving investigators without the testimony of the man accused of firing the shots. In the years that followed, journalists, colleagues and people associated with the family offered different accounts of the tensions inside the house.

Many described how Brij's alcoholism had intensified after a string of professional disappointments. Friends and colleagues claimed he regularly fought with Sayeeda and had grown increasingly suspicious of members of his family.

Some, like filmmaker Ashim Samanta, have said Brij was unhappy about Namrata's relationship with Kamal's close friend Abis Rizvi and wanted his daughter to marry someone else. Others recalled allegations that Brij shot his wife first and then turned the gun on Namrata when she tried to intervene.

Reports have also linked growing tension at home to Brij's suspicions following rumours involving Sayeeda's younger sister, writer Shagufta Rafique.

None of these narratives was ever tested or proven in court. They remain recollections and allegations rather than formal findings.

Official records and later accounts agree on one point: Brij was drunk when the shooting occurred. Kamal has also confirmed that his father was under the influence of alcohol that day.

What happened inside the house is broadly known.

Why it happened remains buried with the man accused of pulling the trigger.

The Revolver Had Appeared Before

For many in the industry, the killings were a shocking escalation. But people close to the family later claimed it was not the first time Brij had brandished a weapon during a domestic confrontation.

Kamal has spoken about growing up amid frequent arguments. In one earlier incident, his mother reportedly left the family home with the children and moved into another apartment. Brij arrived intoxicated, demanded to be allowed inside and, when refused, allegedly fired his revolver in the air.

Accounts from that period describe how actress Nargis, a close friend of Sayeeda, intervened and helped get the revolver confiscated after a police complaint.

Years later, Brij regained possession of the licensed revolver, reportedly saying he had received threats. Colleagues recalled him once threatening an actor with the weapon during a disagreement over a film.

The warnings, by these accounts, had been there.

On October 21, 1990, the gun was fired inside his own home.

The Friend Who Pulled Kamal From The Bloodshed

In the chaos that night, Abis Rizvi emerged as one of the people who helped keep Kamal alive.

He was present when the firing occurred and helped rush Sayeeda and Namrata to the hospital. When doctors discovered that Kamal had also been shot, Abis helped ensure he received treatment at another facility. Kamal and Abis remained close for years.

Their friendship extended into their professional lives, with Abis later producing Kamal's directorial venture Roar.

But tragedy would eventually return.

In 2017, Abis was killed in the Reina nightclub terror attack in Istanbul. Kamal has spoken of how, at first, he did not connect the news of the massacre to his friend, and only realised the link when he saw Abis's name among the dead.

For Kamal, the man who had helped save him on the worst night of his life was gone too.

"I lost my entire family in one night. I thought I had seen enough in this life and witnessed all tragedies. I was wrong. There is no end to this pain. Now I have lost my friend too," he said.

Who Was Brij Sadanah?

Before his name became inseparable from the killings, Brij Sadanah had built a successful career in Hindi cinema.

He was a prominent filmmaker during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and worked on films such as Victoria No. 203, Chori Mera Kaam, Professor Pyarelal, Night in London, Yakeen, Do Bhai and Ek Se Badhkar Ek.

He married actress Sayeeda Khan, who stepped away from films after their marriage and took the name Sudha Sadanah. They had two children, Namrata and Kamal.

From the outside, it was a family rooted in Bollywood.

Inside the house, however, a different story was unfolding.

Reports over the years have described alcoholism, professional frustration, suspicion and domestic conflict. Kamal has confirmed that his father was drunk on the day of the shooting, but he has largely resisted reducing the tragedy to a simple story of hatred.

He was the sole survivor of the night.

He was also the only one left to carry its memory.

The Scene That Forced Him Back Into The Nightmare

Just weeks after losing his entire family, Kamal began visiting producers in search of work.

There was no long retreat from the world. No protected period in which to grieve. He was 20, alone and trying to build a future after everything familiar had disappeared in one night.

His persistence eventually earned him his debut film, Bekhudi, opposite Kajol, after Saif Ali Khan exited the project.

Then came a coincidence so cruel it could have been written for a film.

Exactly one year after the shooting, Kamal was on the set of Bekhudi, filming its climax.

The scene required him to cry over Kajol after her character had been shot.

The date was October 21.

A year earlier, Kamal had held his bleeding mother and sister and tried to keep them alive. Now, on the anniversary of their deaths, a camera waited for him to recreate a version of the same horror. He has recalled asking whether the sequence could be filmed on another day. The shoot went ahead.

Kamal later appeared in films such as Rang, then moved behind the camera before returning to acting in Salaam Venky and Pippa.

The industry saw an actor whose career had risen and stalled.

Few could have understood what he had carried onto every set.

'You Got To Move On'

Kamal survived the bullet. Living with the date proved harder.

For years, he stopped celebrating his birthday. October 21 no longer belonged to him. It belonged to the gunshots, the hospital corridors and the sight of his family's bodies.

"In the beginning, I did not celebrate," he has said. He has spoken of later hosting small gatherings, with his children there, as an attempt to reclaim some part of the day.

Perhaps the most unsettling detail is that Kamal still lives in the same house where the killings took place.

The rooms remain. The memories remain. But he refuses to allow the bloodshed to consume whatever came afterwards.

"I am not the only person who has seen tragedy. There are a lot of people in the world who have seen tragedy in different kinds, different formats. But you've got to move on. You can't live with hatred in your heart, and you can't have all the issues there. Otherwise you will be stuck," Kamal said.

On his 20th birthday, Kamal Sadanah was shot and watched his family disappear in a matter of hours.

He survived without lasting physical damage.

But every October 21 carries the memory of the night a birthday celebration became a crime scene, three members of a Bollywood family died, and a young man opened his eyes to a life in which he was suddenly, impossibly, alone.