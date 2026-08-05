No Designer Lehenga, No Lavish Venue: Actor Tina Parekh's Wedding Was All About Family

Former television actor Tina Parekh recently shared a beautiful memory from her wedding that is touching many hearts. Unlike brides who choose expensive designer outfits and grand wedding venues, Tina decided to keep her special day simple and meaningful.

She married musician Vikram Hazra in 2007 at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram.

Instead of buying a new wedding saree, Tina wore an old saree that belonged to her sister-in-law. She also completed her bridal look with jewellery and special items passed down by the important women in her family.

In an Instagram video, Tina Parekh recalled, “I'll be married for 20 years this Feb. How time flies. I still remember I'd gone to the ashram to get married at the Art of Living Foundation. It was beautiful.”

“I had chosen not to wear anything new for my wedding. Much to my mother's surprise and my sister-in-law was almost like, ‘Are you sure you don't want to wear anything new?' Because I wore her beautiful Maroon saree and she kept asking me, ‘You don't want to buy something new?' I said, 'No,' I truly love this saree of hers. So I actually wore things from all the women that I love, who are really strong, who loved me and I knew that they would really bless me,” she added.

Tina Parekh continued, “I wanted to walk and take my pheras with all their blessings on me. So I wore my sister-in-law's maroon saree and I wore my grandmother's bangles. When I was a kid, I told my grandmother, 'I will take these bangles.' Quite a Marwari I was even as a baby. She actually left those for me.”

She added, “So my father gave them to me saying that, ‘Bai left these for you'.”

“I wore my sister's maang tika, my mother's earrings. I mean, I lost my maternal uncle at a very young age, but in our tradition, the bride's veil comes from the maternal uncle, so my maternal aunt got me this beautiful red veil,” the actor concluded.

Tina Parekh said that on her wedding day, she felt surrounded by the love and blessings of the important women in her family. Looking back nearly 20 years later, she said those memories are still as fresh, and she is grateful that she chose to celebrate her wedding in such a unique way.