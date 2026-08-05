Khushbu Sundar Addresses Sundar C's Exit From Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film

Director Sundar C had an amazing opportunity to prove his mettle by directing superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film. The Aranmanai director, however, backed out of the much-anticipated project.

His wife and actor Khushbu Sundar has now spoken for the first time about her husband's decision to step away from the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film. While addressing the issue, she chose to remain tight-lipped about the reason while praising the dignified manner in which her husband handled the situation.

During an interview with Behindwoods, Khushbu said, “I think that's between the three of them.” When the interviewer remarked, “Something is fishy,” Khushbu declined to comment further, saying, “No, I should not comment on it.”

Khushbu Sundar On Sundar C's Exit

Although she avoided discussing the reason behind the filmmaker's exit, Khushbu said her family had been delighted when the project was first announced.

“The director has decided to back out, he did this in a dignified way. More than him, we (the family) were happy when the film was announced,” she said.

She also revealed that she personally informed Kamal Haasan after Sundar C decided to withdraw from the film. Recalling that conversation, she said, “I informed Kamal sir that my husband had decided to step away from the project. He acknowledged what I told him. Since I share a close relationship with him, I felt it was important to let him know personally.”

Khushbu Sundar Refuses To Discuss The Matter

She also stressed that the issue should not become a matter of public speculation. Khushbu believes the decision involved industry legends such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and therefore should be addressed only by those directly concerned.

She stated, “The exit... this isn't a call only Sundar C can comment on, especially since legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are involved. One must not comment on it.”

What Sundar C Said Earlier

Sundar C earlier explained, “It was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I've made films the way I wanted, based on what I felt would work with the audience. But I don't have the capacity to make people understand this during production. I don't know how to narrate a film effectively, and at the same time, I get compromised easily without putting up a fight,” Behindwoods quoted him as saying.

The filmmaker further explained that the pressure of directing two superstars made him realise he would not be able to stay true to his creative vision and the expectations surrounding the project.

The project has since been officially titled Dharman, with Ashwath Marimuthu taking over as director.