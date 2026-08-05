"If You're Man Enough...": BJP's Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Trisha' Remark

Ripping into Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin for what she termed his "misogynistic" remarks against actor Trisha, BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar has said he should be ashamed of calling himself a leader.

At a protest event in Thanjavur on Monday, the DMK leader had smirked and made an alleged double-meaning "water" remark in response to chants of "Trisha-Trisha" from the crowd, which was seen as a reference to actor Trisha, who is a co-star and close friend of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and is romantically linked to him by many on social media.

Stalin, a former deputy chief minister, was arrested on various charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman, on Tuesday morning and released after questioning around 8 pm.

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Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Shiv Aroor after Stalin's release, Sundar, who is a vice-president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, said she has been at the receiving end of sexist remarks several times and that misogyny and sexism are part of the "legacy" of the DMK.

"I was not surprised at all. I have seen these kinds of misogynist, sexist remarks. And I have seen women being abused in the DMK earlier. So it's finally the legacy that you are taking forward. I didn't expect this from Udhayanidhi Stalin, because I thought he's young and the leader of the opposition. He was the former deputy chief minister and youth affairs minister, so I thought that this man would be different. But it's very surprising that here you have Udhayanidhi Stalin coming up with these kinds of very vulgar, crude and crass statements. And there's not even an iota of remorse," Sundar said.

'Who Gave You The Birthright?'

The BJP leader asked how long abuses would be directed at women to score political points.

"Who gave you (Stalin) the birthright to abuse a woman on a public platform? And it's not Udhayanidhi Stalin alone, it's across political parties. How long are you going to abuse a woman to prove a point? How weak does a man have to be to talk in such a disrespectful manner about a woman, to fire a gun from a woman's shoulder and say that 'I am the strong man. I am a leader'. Shame on you for calling yourself a leader here," she thundered.

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Recalling how a DMK leader, Sadiq, had called her and other women 'items' and was suspended, only to be reinducted months later, Sundar alleged Stalin is from the same mould.

"If you are man enough, if you say that I am a leader, stand up without abusing a woman. Let's see if you can do it," she dared.

"In (the Assembly elections in May), DMK members themselves have not voted for the party. Their own family members have not voted for the DMK. So it is not the public who is clapping here. It is not the public who is whistling here. It is your own 'chamchas' (sycophants) who are hooting and clapping and whistling and, you know, finding this kind of pleasure in seeing a woman being abused. That just shows their misogynistic, dirty mindset," she alleged.

Asked whether she thought arresting Stalin was overkill, Sundar said she welcomed the decision as a woman because it sends out a message that women "cannot be pawns or toys to play with.

"The DMK was living in a balloon of make-believe. This election proved that this balloon, where they thought that nobody could touch them, has been burst," she said.