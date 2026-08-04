Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning over remarks allegedly made against actor Trisha Krishnan, triggering high political drama and a strong show of protest by his party workers.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was seen smiling as he was escorted by cops, said that he saw the arrest as a "joke"and he would "fight it legally".

He added, "I did not name anybody and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences and I am not afraid of arrest."

A large number of police personnel were deployed outside his residence hours after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) called for a protest over the issue.

Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Udhayanidhi over his alleged derogatory remarks against actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The case stems from a complaint filed by the women's wing of TVK at a police station in Thanjavur.



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