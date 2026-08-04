Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning over remarks allegedly made against actor Trisha Krishnan, triggering high political drama and a strong show of protest by his party workers.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was seen smiling as he was escorted by cops, said that he saw the arrest as a "joke"and he would "fight it legally".
He added, "I did not name anybody and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences and I am not afraid of arrest."
A large number of police personnel were deployed outside his residence hours after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) called for a protest over the issue.
Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Udhayanidhi over his alleged derogatory remarks against actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
The case stems from a complaint filed by the women's wing of TVK at a police station in Thanjavur.
Here Are The Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates:
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK's Kanimozhi Calls Action Against Udhayanidhi Stalin 'Oppressive, Against Law'
எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. @Udhaystalin அவர்களைத் தனிப்பட்ட முறையில் பழிவாங்க வேண்டும் என்றால், அரசு வழக்குத் தொடுக்கட்டும். நீதிமன்றம் தீர்ப்பளிக்கட்டும்.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 4, 2026
ஆனால், எதிர்க்கட்சியாக இருக்கும் தி.மு.க-வை எதிர்கொள்ளத் துணிச்சலின்றி, இப்படியான அடக்குமுறைகளில் தவெக அரசு ஈடுபடுவது…
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Detention An 'Atrocious Act': DMK MP P Wilson
#WATCH | Delhi: On DMK leader and LoP, Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by police over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay, DMK MP P Wilson says, "This is one of the atrocious acts of the state government. Yesterday, the DMK party arranged for a statewide agitation because… pic.twitter.com/1rF6DaPGw8— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Not afraid Of Consequences": Udhayanidhi Stalin's First Response On His Arrest
"Not afraid of the consequences" : Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's first response on his arrest over Trisha remark pic.twitter.com/8xwbKPpcAB— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2026
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: NDTV Accesses Charges Against Udhayanidhi Stalin
🔴#BREAKING | NDTV accesses charges against Udhayanidhi Stalin— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2026
NDTV's @DharanVija47684 joins @VedikaS with more details pic.twitter.com/adeZJE8agb
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "He Is Vulgar-Nidhi, Not Udhayanidhi": TVK's Attack After Stalin Jr's Arrest
"He is Vulgar-Nidhi, not Udhayanidhi," TVK on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on actor Trisha.
Reacting to the arrest of the DMK leader on Tuesday morning over his derogatory comments on Trisha, TVK leader Americai Narayanan called the DMK leader's speech "vulgar".
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: TVK Workers Protest Against Udhayanidhi Stalin
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK supporters and workers protest against DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
He has been detained by police in Chennai following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay pic.twitter.com/BNqgTuiqaZ
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Leaders Protest After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Detention
#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli | DMK leaders protest after LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin is detained by police following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay pic.twitter.com/1REuZBPWPW— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Cheap, Derogatory": MDMK Condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks On Actor Trisha
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko condemned Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin's indirect remark on actor Trisha as "cheap and derogatory."
While addressing the gathering in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.
In a statement, Vaiko said, "The speech delivered by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK's protest in Thanjavur, in which he crossed the limits of political decorum and criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, deserves strong condemnation."
Invoking Thiruvalluvar's classic literature, 'Thirukkural', Vaiko advised Udhayanidhi to "guard his tongue."
"As the Opposition Leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin should adhere to the wisdom of the Thirukkural: 'Whatever the circumstance, guard your tongue.' Instead, using cheap and derogatory language against the Chief Minister is unbecoming of the high office he holds," the MDMK leader stated.
(ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Moves High Court Seeking Protection For Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Trisha Row
🔴#BREAKING | DMK moves Madras High Court seeking protection for Udhayanidhi Stalin as police reach his residence amid alleged Trisha remark row— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2026
NDTV's @DharanVija47684 joins @divyawadhwa with more details pic.twitter.com/T2zBkAzBNN
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Ashamed He Is A Part Of Tamil Nadu": TVK
"Ashamed that he is a part of Tamil Nadu" : TVK's @americai joins NDTV's @Vasudha156 with more details pic.twitter.com/KyPCBkxJtL— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2026
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Nothing Was Insulting In Udhayanidhi's Speech": DMK
"Nothing was insulting in Udhayanidhi's speech" : DMK defends Udhayanidhi Stalin amid row over Trisha remark— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2026
NDTV's @Vasudha156 joins @radhika1705 with more details pic.twitter.com/vTh3udUSJW
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested By Chennai Police
🚨 BREAKING: Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested by Chennai Police, reports @DharanVija47684 on @NDTV. https://t.co/UjWIGwp0eK— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 4, 2026
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Cadres Detained Outside Udhayanidhi Stalin's Residence Amid Vijay Remarks Row
#WATCH | Chennai Police have detained DMK cadres who were trying to breach the heightened security measures put in place outside LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin's residence— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
He is facing backlash after slogans related to actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday.
Additional… pic.twitter.com/6zvuBSQpne
Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained By Police Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks
#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wTM6rABo85— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026