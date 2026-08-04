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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning over remarks allegedly made against actor Trisha Krishnan, triggering high political drama and a strong show of protest by his party workers.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was seen smiling as he was escorted by cops, said that he saw the arrest as a "joke"and he would "fight it legally".

He added, "I did not name anybody and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences and I am not afraid of arrest."

A large number of police personnel were deployed outside his residence hours after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) called for a protest over the issue.

Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Udhayanidhi over his alleged derogatory remarks against actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The case stems from a complaint filed by the women's wing of TVK at a police station in Thanjavur.
 

Here Are The Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates:

Aug 04, 2026 12:19 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK's Kanimozhi Calls Action Against Udhayanidhi Stalin 'Oppressive, Against Law'

Aug 04, 2026 12:17 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Detention An 'Atrocious Act': DMK MP P Wilson

Aug 04, 2026 12:10 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Not afraid Of Consequences": Udhayanidhi Stalin's First Response On His Arrest

Aug 04, 2026 12:09 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: NDTV Accesses Charges Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Aug 04, 2026 12:07 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "He Is Vulgar-Nidhi, Not Udhayanidhi": TVK's Attack After Stalin Jr's Arrest

"He is Vulgar-Nidhi, not Udhayanidhi," TVK on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on actor Trisha.

Reacting to the arrest of the DMK leader on Tuesday morning over his derogatory comments on Trisha, TVK leader Americai Narayanan called the DMK leader's speech "vulgar".

Aug 04, 2026 11:48 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: TVK Workers Protest Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Aug 04, 2026 11:47 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Leaders Protest After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Detention

Aug 04, 2026 11:39 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Cheap, Derogatory": MDMK Condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks On Actor Trisha

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko condemned Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin's indirect remark on actor Trisha as "cheap and derogatory."

While addressing the gathering in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

In a statement, Vaiko said, "The speech delivered by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK's protest in Thanjavur, in which he crossed the limits of political decorum and criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, deserves strong condemnation."

Invoking Thiruvalluvar's classic literature, 'Thirukkural', Vaiko advised Udhayanidhi to "guard his tongue."

"As the Opposition Leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin should adhere to the wisdom of the Thirukkural: 'Whatever the circumstance, guard your tongue.' Instead, using cheap and derogatory language against the Chief Minister is unbecoming of the high office he holds," the MDMK leader stated.

(ANI)

Aug 04, 2026 11:35 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Moves High Court Seeking Protection For Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Trisha Row

Aug 04, 2026 11:34 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Ashamed He Is A Part Of Tamil Nadu": TVK

Aug 04, 2026 11:33 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: "Nothing Was Insulting In Udhayanidhi's Speech": DMK

Aug 04, 2026 11:31 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested By Chennai Police

Aug 04, 2026 11:31 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: DMK Cadres Detained Outside Udhayanidhi Stalin's Residence Amid Vijay Remarks Row

Aug 04, 2026 11:30 (IST)
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrest Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained By Police Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks

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