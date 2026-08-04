"He Is Vulgar-Nidhi, Not Udhayanidhi": TVK's Attack After Stalin Jr's Arrest

"He is Vulgar-Nidhi, not Udhayanidhi," TVK on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on actor Trisha.

Reacting to the arrest of the DMK leader on Tuesday morning over his derogatory comments on Trisha, TVK leader Americai Narayanan called the DMK leader's speech "vulgar".

"What's his name? Vulgar-Nidhi? He should not be called Udhayanidhi. He should change his name to Vulgar-Nidhi," Narayanan said while speaking to NDTV after the arrest.

Justifying the arrest, the TVK leader said Udhayanidhi has not been arrested for speaking against Chief Minister Vijay or the government. "He has been arrested for insulting a woman. He has demeaned the women of Tamil Nadu."

Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested From His Home Over Remarks Against Actor Trisha

In fast-paced dramatic developments on Tuesday morning, Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his home in Chennai after a police complaint was filed over his remarks on Trisha.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur on Monday, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha". Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

Slamming the comment, TVK had written to the National Commission for Women demanding action against the DMK leader. The party had also filed a police complaint against Udhayanidhi.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was seen smiling as he was escorted by cops, said that he saw the arrest as a "joke" and that he would "fight it legally".

Reacting to the remarks, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram called them "avoidable"."Frivolous, flippant comments should be avoided by senior political leaders. The remark was completely avoidable," Chidambaram said on Tuesday.