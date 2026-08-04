Chinmayi Sripada Backs Trisha After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks: 'In Rage, In Solidarity'

A day after Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was heavily criticised over his comments on Trisha, singer-dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada extended her support to the actor in a lengthy social media post, also slamming Stalin Junior.

"Women are not outraged enough. In rage. And in solidarity," she wrote in her X post on Tuesday.

The popular singer further said, "If men in politics could just focus on actual issues instead of dragging women who have nothing to do with their scheme of things - it would be stellar. The reason abusive motor mouths like DMKs Shivaji Krishnamurthy could speak so vulgarly on political platforms is because he was encouraged to do so.

"Not once, but several times till he was expelled. I didn't understand what the purported underlying meaning of what the LoP of Tamil Nadu said someone known to me explained a while ago. I thought it was about a water connection. Turns out most women didn't get it. It was a Bro thing."

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur on Monday, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha". Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

In her post, Chinmayi further wrote that Udhayanidhi could have told his audience "to pipe down or tell them to behave better, but he went ahead to say something far worse".

"It is of course, very easy for anyone in this ecosystem to say if we applied a crass meaning, it is our fault and that our thinking is crass, but I am old enough to remember how the very same ecosystem used to refer and speak about the late Honble CM Jayalalithaa," she wrote, recalling how the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was also not immune to such attacks.

"The older generations' profanity was normalised; enough reels are now making the rounds on some collated speeches of senior politicians from the past - but someone in the younger generation is expected to be better, not profanely worse," the singer wrote, calling the whole episode a "disappointment".

Chinmayi Sripada has dubbed for Trisha in several films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and '96.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his home over remarks against actor Trisha. The politician, who was seen smiling as he was escorted by cops, said that he saw the arrest as a "joke"and he would "fight it legally".

Earlier, Vijay's TVK wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Udhayanidhi's objectionable remarks.

Calling Stalin Junior's remarks "deeply troubling and offensive", TVK has sought action against the former deputy chief minister. The party is also planning statewide protests against the DMK leader.