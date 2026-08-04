'Laughed Through My Chemo With You': Maheep Kapoor Reveals A Cancer Survivor In London Complimented Her For <i>Bollywood Wives</i>

The OG Bollywood wife Maheep Kapoor, who found a new fanbase after starring in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, said on a recent podcast that fans' reactions from around the world changed her view of the show — a “frivolous” Dharmatic creation she'd been part of.

Living in the shadow of a superstar family, Maheep had always been comfortable with herself. But she revealed she now enjoys the attention pouring in since the show's release.

“I was in London. I was standing in a queue, having my coffee with almond milk, when a woman came up to me and said, ‘I laughed and laughed through my chemo with you — you got me through so much.' That was the moment I felt like crying. I always thought it was a frivolous show, but I realised I could bring joy to someone in this tough world,” Maheep Kapoor recalled on The Himanshu Mehta Show.

Maheep was also bowled over when early reactions started coming in.

“Sanjay was in London and I was stuck at home during Covid. He called and said, ‘I wish you could have been here. The show is a hit — people are coming up to me and saying, “Oh, we've seen you in Bollywood wives. Sanjay cheekily said, Hello, I have worked for years,'” Maheep recalled, laughing.

She also said Karan Johar reassured her. “He called and said the show was a blockbuster,” she added.

With her children's consent, Maheep Kapoor took the plunge into a kind of stardom she had generally observed rather than experienced herself.

“What's the worst that could happen? I might get trolled or abused. But if people misunderstood me, I'd feel bad, because that was not my intention,” she said, calling that her mantra before accepting Karan Johar's offer.

About Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series that follows four star wives — Seema Sajdeh (formerly married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Pandey's wife) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show chronicles the decade-long friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana and blends fact with fiction to heighten the drama. Season three adds three new faces — Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Kalyani Saha Chawla — and plays on a Delhi-vs-Mumbai dynamic.

Gauri Khan had an extended cameo in the first two seasons.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor married in 1997. The couple are parents to two children: daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.