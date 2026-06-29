Maheep Kapoor, 52, Lost 15 Kg Due To Diabetes: 'I Collapsed, Was In ICU'

Ageing is a natural process; it's the ultimate truth of life, but the beauty market thrives on selling anti-ageing products. It's a million-dollar market, and the key demographic is women. But to age gracefully, women need a more holistic approach to wellness rather than relying solely on expensive skincare products.

The recent episode of Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, was focused on pro-ageing, hormones, and perimenopause. She invited Maheep Kapoor and Dr Rashmi Rai, Founder of Ageehance, to share their insights.

Soha shared that when she was scripting for this episode, she wanted to invite someone in their 50s to talk about ageing. However, when she checked Wikipedia, it showed that The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star was 43. Maheep confessed that she is 52 and proud of her age, adding that she is also in the perimenopausal stage.

Maheep Kapoor On Losing Weight Due To Type 1 Diabetes

Soha asked Maheep if, in her 30s, 40s, and 50s, she experienced changes in her body or felt that her mind and body were not in sync. She said, "Yes," adding that before she was diagnosed with diabetes, she suffered from typhoid, had to be hospitalised, and was missing her periods. "I was cranky, I was losing weight, I knew my body wasn't the same," she shared.

She further noted that she tested positive for COVID-19 at a time when people were afraid to consult doctors in clinics, fearing exposure to the virus. She did not know she had diabetes but knew that something was drastically wrong with her body.

Maheep said that she lost 15 kg due to diabetes after contracting COVID. "I was losing weight, I was extremely tired, I was weeping all the time. I thought these were my COVID symptoms. And I was busy," she said.

Maheep was travelling for three months. "By the time I reached Delhi, I collapsed. I was in the ICU. My body completely, drastically changed. I am dependent on insulin, and now I am constantly monitoring my sugar levels," she shared.

Dr Rai added that it could have been a possible side effect of COVID, but she also noted that since it was Type 1 diabetes, Maheep might have been born with it, and it manifested later in life.

"My body took a big beating, so I am very into checking myself. Mammograms, Pap smears, I have done all of it, but I don't want to be consumed by it because it is also mental stress," she added.

Maheep was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in 2022 and opened up about her battle with it on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She was hospitalised due to severe hyperglycemia, but now she is managing her condition.

Maheep Kapoor's Wellness Journey

In one of the segments, Maheep Kapoor opened up about her wellness journey. When Soha asked her how she sleeps, she shared that she gives a lot of importance to sleep. "But if there is one supplement I would take and recommend openly, it is magnesium," she said.

She further noted that she finds it surprising when she learns that her friends are not taking it. "It's a game-changer for me," she said. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star also said that most women don't understand that their diet has to change as they age.

"Simple things like eating dinner early, eating lighter. We don't need to eat so much food," she said, adding that social media often feeds misinformation about diet, and people end up eating and supplementing far more than they should, which could be detrimental to their health.

"We need to go to professionals," Maheep suggested. She shared that movement also helps and that hydration is "very important" for her. However, she reduces her fluid intake right before bed to prevent sleep disruptions.

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