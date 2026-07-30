Why Strength Training Is The Holy Grail Of Menopause Fitness, Expert Weighs In

For most women, perimenopause begins in the mid-40s, but hormonal shifts can begin as early as the mid-30s or early 40s. By the time a woman reaches her 50s, she experiences menopause. It's an inevitable journey that women go through, often accompanied by mood swings, low libido, sleep issues, hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.

While the above are common symptoms, many women also experience joint pain. According to a study published by Lippincott Open Access journal, joint and musculoskeletal complaints are among the most common reasons women seek medical advice during perimenopause and menopause.

According to Sohrab Khushrushahi, Founder of SOHFIT, strength training should be the go-to workout. In a candid chat with influencer Masoom Minawala, the coach opened up about why women over 35 and 40 should strength train, how it helps them, and how to begin the journey.

Why Strength Training Is Important

The fitness expert said that strength training is crucial from both joint health and muscle-strengthening perspectives. "You start developing muscles," he said, adding that it won't be a massive increase because women don't have high testosterone levels.

He further said that one cannot build muscle overnight, but strength training helps a person improve. "Your nervous system improves," he added. Sohrab Khushrushahi explained that the process improves overall well-being from a movement perspective. "You get more confident. Stability and balance improve," he said.

The expert mentioned that once a woman gets stronger, her bones also become stronger and bone density improves, which is crucial during perimenopause and menopause. He added that it reduces the chances of injury and fractures and helps in the long run.

Strength Training During Perimenopause And Menopause

Masoom Minawala shared that her mother had been strength training for 15 years, but after she entered perimenopause, she began battling joint pain. Speaking on the same, Sohrab Khushrushahi said that once a woman goes through perimenopause or menopause, the way she trains needs to change.

"You need to strength train, you need to stop worrying about high-impact, high-intensity workouts," he said, adding, "You need to start eating your protein."

Unfortunately, women can't avoid perimenopause or menopause, and they will have to go through the changes that come with these phases. Hence, the fitness expert believes that if women build muscle, it can help them manage the symptoms a little better.

Sohrab Khushrushahi said that the workout routine varies from one person to another, but everyone should include basic movement patterns. He added that squatting, or even sitting on a chair and getting up, is good enough.

The expert noted that everyone should be able to push, pull, and carry. Carrying exercises improve grip strength, stability, and balance. Single-leg movement patterns are also important, according to the fitness coach.

He concluded by saying that depending on how many times a week a person works out, a mix of these movement-based exercises can help build strength and muscle.

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