Zendaya's Ivory Tamara Ralph Gown Brings Soft Glam To <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> London Premiere

After serving an extensive lineup of dark, arachnid-inspired ensembles, Zendaya channelled a dreamy mood for the final leg of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. At the film's London premiere on Wednesday, the actress turned heads in a gorgeous ensemble from the Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 haute couture collection.

Styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, the gown was designed with an hourglass silhouette in cascading ivory fabric and featured a mermaid skirt with layered panels flowing into a train. The bodice featured a corset design adorned with gold baguette gems, adding a touch of sparkle. The motif continued in delicate, almost cape-like strands that covered the shoulders and upper arms.

Fabricated from silk crepe, the dress was lined with crystal chain straps reminiscent of intricate cobwebs. The star of the outfit was a small gold spider brooch designed by Keren Wolf, which was added as a subtle nod to the film. This particular collection was described by Tamara Ralph as “a study in radiance, precision, and ethereal femininity.”

Zendaya's beauty choices also took a different turn this time. Departing from slicked-back hair and dark smoky eye makeup looks, the actress embraced soft glam featuring light eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a nude-brown lip combination. For this look, she chose to keep her voluminous curly locks open.

Unlike her previous Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour looks, which leaned into darker palettes and sharp silhouettes, Zendaya's London premiere ensemble embraced a softer, more romantic aesthetic. Swapping black gowns and bold spider motifs for a cascading ivory silhouette and delicate crystal web detailing, the actress closed the tour on an elegant note.

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