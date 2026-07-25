Zendaya Wears Spiderweb-Inspired Versace Couture For <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Premiere

When it comes to sticking to a theme, no one can beat Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach. During the Shanghai promotion of her upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress was seen stepping out in yet another themed ensemble.

After being spotted wearing vintage Spider-Man tees, arachnid-shaped earrings, and lots of spiderweb motifs, it seems the actress has not run out of webby designs yet. The Emmy winner graced the red carpet for the film's Shanghai premiere in a gorgeous mesh dress from Atelier Versace's spring/summer 2016 couture collection.

The archival ensemble featured an off-white gauzy or bandage design spread in all directions from Zendaya's hip, wrapping her like a web while coming back up around her bust and shoulder area, forming a delicate scooped neckline. The spaces between these off-white bandage designs were adorned with black sparkly netted material, resembling Spider-Man's web, as another shoulder strap consisted of black cords, giving an edgy finish to the look.

The most striking detailing of her ensemble was a sparkly spider brooch pinned on one side of her waist. The dazzling brooch from Chopard is adorned with diamonds and a 19-carat yellow sapphire in the centre, making it instantly stand out. To complete the look, Zendaya wore a pair of white Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin, and for accessories, the actress kept it sleek and simple with diamond studs and a Rolex diamond watch.

Throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Zendaya channelled different types of hairstyles matching her ensemble. After the Audrey Hepburn-inspired bouffant and curly bob, the actress embraced silky strands for the Shanghai premiere. Her hair trailed all the way down her back as stark baby bangs defined the front, adding an edgy vibe to the look. She complemented the edgy style with a glamorous smoky eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and a nude lip colour.

Ahead of the Shanghai premiere, Zendaya attended the photocall for the film in New York City on July 17, in a head-to-toe Vetements look. She opted for an oversize white blazer on top of a black button-down shirt and white tie. She wore black thigh-high latex heeled boots to bring the look together.

Staying true to the theme of the film, she accessorised her look with a pair of silver spider-web drop earrings and went for a red eyeshadow look as a nod to the titular superhero.

Also Read | How Priyanka Chopra's Miss World 2000 'Namaste' Saved Her From A Wardrobe Mishap