"Want Babies But Can't Conceive": Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Motherhood After Gender-Affirming Surgery

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar's daughter, Anaya Bangar, has opened up about marriage and motherhood after gender-affirming surgery. Anaya, who underwent the surgery in Thailand nearly four months ago, revealed she wants to have babies but cannot conceive biologically.

During an interview with Filmygyan, when Anaya was asked if she was ready to settle down, she revealed her focus is still on healing. “It's all still a new world for me now. So I'm still focusing on recovery. I'm not ready for marriage yet. I want to marry a bit later. Right now, life has just started for me,” she said.

Speaking about motherhood, Anaya Bangar shared that she wants to have children, but biological pregnancy is not possible after gender-affirming surgery. “I want babies as well,” she said, explaining, “After surgery, you can't conceive because I don't have ovaries or a uterus. But before surgery, you have the option of sperm freezing. So you can do that and basically have a surrogate. Or you can adopt a child."

Clarifying another misconception about conceiving after gender-affirming surgery, Anaya revealed, “Conceiving is about having ovaries and a uterus. The hormones are there to feminise my body—from my skin to my muscles and body functioning. I even experience hormonal phases like women, just without periods."

She also spoke about how her parents have embraced her new identity. “Since surgery as well, my parents have accepted me as a daughter. Whenever they call me, they use the correct pronouns like 'she' and 'her', which is very important for any trans person's family to do that,” she shared. Stressing that gender and sexuality are two different things, she added, “Gender means who you are in your body and your skin. Sexuality means who you're attracted to, whether it's a boy, a girl or both."

Sharing her personal experiences, Anaya revealed that before transitioning, she was mostly attracted to women, but after the surgery, she is attracted to men. Anaya's transition began publicly around three years ago, in 2023, when she started hormone replacement therapy, a process during which she experienced changes in muscle mass, energy fluctuations, and identity affirmation before undergoing gender-affirming surgery earlier this year.

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