"Learn To Wait": <i>Ramayana</i> Star Kajal Aggarwal Wants Son Neil To Value Patience Over Instant Delivery

Kajal Aggarwal recently featured in The India Story, a drama thriller directed by Chettan DK that explores the consequences of using pesticides and chemicals in farming. While promoting the film, the actor revealed that she stopped giving milk to her son Neil, citing concerns about its purity and saying that reports about cows and buffaloes being injected with hormones continuously make headlines.

However, speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, she also revealed that she has stopped ordering anything from quick-commerce platforms. Why? One of the reasons is to instil the value of patience in her son.

Kajal Aggarwal Wants Son Neil To Value Patience Over Instant Delivery

While speaking about being conscious of what ingredients she is bringing home and where she is sourcing them from, the Ramayana star said she does not order anything from quick-commerce portals unless there is an emergency.

"I don't order anything from quick delivery," she told the host.

Recalling an incident with her son, she shared, "My four-year-old son tells me, 'Mumma, I want this. Can you just Amazon it, BlinkIt?' I am like no. You wait. Learn to wait. What is this instant gratification, at four?"

Well, it's not just Kajal Aggarwal's four-year-old son who is running low on patience. In fact, adults are often no different. The quick turnaround time of delivery apps has many people sitting at home, ordering more frequently, putting on weight, and running out of money before the end of the month.

Why Kajal Aggarwal Is Conscious About Her Ration

Kajal Aggarwal confessed that after working on The India Story, she has become more conscious about where ration comes from in her home.

"There is no one thing that I can point out," she said, adding that India is the most populated country, but the farms are limited. A country which has to feed billions every day, the farmers are forced to use chemicals to speed up growth.

She added that she does not have a solution to the problem, but she can control what she and her family eat.

Speaking about food adulteration, the actor revealed, "I have stopped dairy. I don't give my child milk to drink. It's not pure anymore. What are we giving to our child?"

She said that while she would like to deep-dive into the subject, she does not have the time. But she cannot bring herself to give milk to her child. Since she is a vegetarian, she consumes homemade dahi and paneer.

"I am a vegetarian, my husband and my son are not. Every aspect is scary. They are injecting meat also," the actor added.

She makes sure that she buys ration fortnightly, like her grandmother and mother used to do. For the same reason, she also does not order anything from instant-delivery applications.

"I don't know where they pick up the packets from," she said, adding that she prefers to purchase vegetables from the weekly Wednesday market.

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