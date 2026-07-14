Saina Nehwal Reveals Why She Turned To Non-Vegetarian During Badminton Career

Saina Nehwal was the first badminton player to win an Olympic medal for India. She was the number one player in the world and secured 24 international titles before retiring in January 2026. But none of it would have been possible had she not built a diet and fitness routine over the years.

Ask any sportsperson, and they will tell you the role diet and fitness play in helping them achieve their dreams, win multiple titles, and emerge as the best in their fields. In a recent interview with Gunjan Taneja, diet and fitness coach and founder of I M Wow, the former badminton player opened up how her diet looked like before retirement and why she had to switch to eating non-vegetarian food.

Why Saina Nehwal Had To Switch To A Non-Vegetarian Diet

Speaking to the host, the athlete revealed that she used to eat raw veggies and Indian-style cooked vegetables. Her diet also included eggs. "International level par mujhe travel karna hota tha jyada toh, or mai vegetarian thi pehle, toh mujhe thoda bahaut non-veg ki taraf aana pada. Chicken ho gya thoda bahaut. Itna protein powder lekar khel nahin sakti thi toh [I used to travel internationally, and I was a vegetarian, so I had to switch to a non-vegetarian diet. I had to start consuming chicken because I could not always supplement it with protein powder and play], sir said, 'You should have protein in that way,'" she revealed.

Since rice is easily available everywhere, her meals included it and veggies cooked differently, according to the country she was in. For example, she enjoyed steamed and differently cooked vegetables in China and Japan.

She added that athletes need protein because it helps with muscle toning, recovery, sleep, and overall performance. Hence, post-workout, she used to consume protein powder. For lunch and dinner, she ate chicken, while eggs were included in breakfast to ensure that her protein requirements were met. "Everything has to be balanced," she added.

Saina Nehwal Practised Portion Control

Saina Nehwal shared that she ate three portion-controlled meals every day and consumed nuts between meals. She added that a good diet helps reduce inflammation and enables sportspersons to perform at a high level for longer.

"Achi diet se apko neend achi aati hai [A good diet also helps with sleep]," she added.

Saina Nehwal further shared that as she grew up, her meals became portion-controlled and measured. As a North Indian, she was fond of chhole bhature, aloo paratha, gol gappe, samosa, gajar ka halwa, and jalebi rabri. However, she limited these indulgences to Sundays.

She would even go for a run a couple of hours after a hearty meal to ensure she didn't feel heavy on Monday. The former badminton player shared that her mother made sure that she drank milk, added almond oil to it, and fed her dry fruit ladoos and paneer dishes to ensure she received all the nutrition she needed.

However, a carb-heavy diet weighs down athletes as they age. "Weight put on ho jata hai[You gain weight], so it gets difficult. Diet became stricter as I grew older," she shared.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Saina Nehwal revealed that she prefers simple and home-cooked meals after retiring.

"Even now I try to keep my diet simple and balanced. I prefer home-cooked food, lots of vegetables, fruits, and good protein." She added that her mornings are still light and nutritious. "Breakfast is usually eggs or something light with fruits. Lunch is normally dal, roti, or rice with vegetables and some protein, and dinner I try to keep lighter," she said.

Even after retirement, Saina Nehwal maintains a disciplined routine and ensures her meals are portion-controlled and nutritious.

Also Read | Exclusive: Saina Nehwal On Why She Separated From, Then Reconciled With Husband Parupalli Kashyap