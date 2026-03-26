Exclusive: Saina Nehwal On Why She Separated From, Then Reconciled With Husband Parupalli Kashyap

Badminton icon Saina Nehwal made headlines last year after announcing her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap on July 13. However, the couple later chose to give their relationship another chance and eventually reconciled.

Now, Saina has spoken candidly about relationships, motherhood, gender disparity, and leadership in a recent interview with NDTV. Shedding light on her personal and professional journey, she addressed topics ranging from marriage and reconciliation to the challenges women continue to face despite progress in gender equality.

On Reconciliation And Relationships

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap got married in 2018. Speaking about her marriage and the importance of reconciliation, Saina said relationships are never linear and often require effort, understanding, and patience. She emphasised that disagreements are natural, particularly when both partners are strong individuals, but what matters most is how those disagreements are handled.

Talking about her separation and how things stand now after reconciling, she said, "Every relationship goes through phases. When two strong personalities are involved, disagreements are natural. But what matters is respect, understanding, and the willingness to work things out."

She added, "In our journey, we've learned that communication and patience are very important. Sometimes you need to step back, reflect, and understand each other's perspective. Over time you realise that relationships are about partnership and growth, not about winning arguments. Today we both try to support each other's journeys and keep learning from our experiences."

When asked what it takes to make a relationship work in the long run, Saina highlighted the importance of trust, communication, and mutual respect, while also warning against ego becoming a barrier.

"I think the most important things are trust, respect and communication. Many problems happen when people stop communicating honestly," said Saina.

She added, "Another important thing is giving each other space and supporting each other's ambitions. In today's fast-paced life, ego and misunderstandings can easily create distance. If couples focus on understanding rather than reacting, many issues can actually be resolved."

On Motherhood And Societal Expectations

Addressing the constant scrutiny women face over motherhood, Saina said such choices should remain personal and free from societal pressure. "I believe motherhood is a very personal decision and every woman's journey is different. Society often expects women to follow certain timelines, but life doesn't always work that way."

"Women today are managing careers, ambitions, and personal choices, and those choices should be respected. I think the important thing is that a woman should feel ready emotionally and personally, rather than feeling pressured by society's expectations," added the ace badminton player.

On Gender Disparity

Reflecting on where gender disparity continues to persist, Saina noted that despite progress, equal opportunities and recognition remain a challenge - particularly in sports and leadership roles.

"One area where we still see disparity is opportunities and recognition, especially in sports and leadership roles. Things have improved a lot, but there is still a long way to go. Girls need equal encouragement, infrastructure and belief from society. Once that support system is there, women have shown again and again that they can excel at the highest level," said Saina.



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