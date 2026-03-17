What Is Delulu Dating, The Viral Relationship Trend Taking Over The Internet

What did Barney do when he broke up with Robin in How I Met Your Mother?

He instantly referred to his playbook and started pranking women to have his way with them. And Robin? She felt bad, cried, spent time with her best friend, and tried to work on herself before getting into a relationship with another person.

Most people follow the same trajectory. It was the case with millennials, at least, but Gen Z is different. They are not just coining new dating terms but also trying new methods to find love. The latest is delulu dating.

It is exactly what you are thinking. After suffering a heartbreak or going through a bad dating experience, people usually step back and take their time before they even think about flirting with someone. But when you are delusional, you remain hopeful even if you come across nothing but red flags.

What Is Delulu Dating

It is self‑explanatory. Both people in the relationship have this zeal for life - they flow with the wind and deal with issues only when they become problems, rather than preparing for them. If you are a hopeless romantic like Lily and Marshall, or cautious like David and Patrick in Schitt's Creek, you probably won't understand what delulu dating is all about.

However, if you are self‑obsessed like Barney or desperate like Ross (from FRIENDS), delulu dating might just be your saving grace. It offers a ray of sunshine after you have had a fair share of problematic and failed romances.

The trend is all about never saying never, which could even translate to going out with someone who, on paper, might not align with your relationship ideologies. The trend is all about you staying positive and having faith while opening up to the other person, despite every fiber in your body shouting to be cautious and move slowly. Fantasy takes over reality.

The result? If you are someone who is always looking for something to hold on to, you are most likely to overlook even the obvious red flags. The thrill of meeting someone new, the added excitement of having someone by your side, can make the bare minimum appear like effort.

One must note that this approach gives you what you want for a short period. In the long term, you are likely headed for another failed romance or bad experience. Every dating trend has its shortcomings, but if you are just exploring what you want in your forever partner, this approach might be right for you. With every disappointment, you gain clarity about what you don't want, which is how you realise what you can't tolerate in a relationship.

Also Read | What Is 6-7 Dating? The Gen Z Trend Prioritising Safety, Peace, And Stability