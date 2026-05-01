How Ananya Panday Deals With Heartbreak: <i>"Roti Hoon, Ice Cream Khaati Hoon, Sad Arijit Singh Ke Gaane Sunti Hoon"</i>

How does one deal with heartbreak? There is no fixed or prescribed rule, and it differs from person to person. Recently, Ananya Panday shared how she deals with heartbreak.

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Ananya Panday recently revealed her way of dealing with heartbreak while speaking at IIMUN's back-to-school event. The actress said, "Main roti hoon, main ice cream khaati hoon... sad Arijit Singh ke gaane sunti hoon aur phir thodi der baad bhool jaati hoon." (I cry, eat ice cream, listen to sad songs by Arijit Singh and then forget about it.)

Ananya Panday also recently opened up about a realisation she had regarding her past relationships, which she wished she had understood earlier. The actress spoke about learning to love her own space after beginning to live alone.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Ananya Panday said, "In past relationships, I'd want the other person to shine more than me. At the cost of putting myself down or making myself smaller, I'd change myself a lot and become more like the other person. I wish I had learnt earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that's something I wish I had realised sooner."

She further spoke about how having her own personal space helped her develop a more mature understanding of romantic relationships.

Ananya Panday was reportedly last in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. As per reports, the two parted ways on cordial terms after dating for two years. Of late, she has been rumoured to be in a relationship with former model Walker Blanco, though neither of them has confirmed the reports.



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