Ananya Panday Walks For Rahul Mishra's 'White Gold' Cotton Collection At Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday, who recently announced season 2 for her Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae, walked the ramp for none other than Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week. In partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the show on Friday showcased the ace designer's 'White Gold' cotton collection.

What Did Ananya Panday Wear

Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a white cotton ensemble. It was an ode to the soothing fabric, often referred to as 'white gold' (and rightly so) across Asian and African countries. The actor wore a button‑up white shirt with three dragonflies sewn onto the placket.

The dress, featuring pleats and flair below the waist, was layered with a white blazer. The actor left her hair open, flaunting her bangs, and completed the look with white strappy sandals.

Rahul Mishra's 'White Gold' Cotton Collection

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of Lakme Fashion Week, Rahul Mishra spoke about his collaboration with Supima for the Fall‑Winter 2026 collection. Supima is known for producing some of the world's finest cotton.

"As a designer, I have been working with cotton, and I have been using raw Supima cotton in our textiles. It's a beautiful crop grown in America, and there are various mills in India that work directly by sourcing this raw material. The textiles are really beautiful-the touch and feel are second to none," he said in the video.

Speaking about the latest collection, he added, "We have taken inspiration from 'white gold', which is cotton itself." He shared that the dragonfly motifs were inspired by the insect's role as a natural pesticide. "It's all about celebrating the whole ecosystem," the ace designer added.

When he did his first show, he didn't realise how people would react to his humble craft from Kerala, especially the cotton fibre. This collaboration, he said, feels like a "homecoming" for Rahul Mishra.

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