From Blunt to Curtain: How to Choose Bangs That Flatter Your Face

Bangs are back in trend, and if you're not living under a rock, you must have seen celebrities rocking the latest hair trend with grace. Currently, Ananya Panday and Aditi Rao Hydari are acing it unapologetically.

But they have hair stylists who know what suits their face shapes best and how to make them stand out. For you, Anushka Shah, a personal image stylist, has shared a four‑step guide to help you decide whether you should go for blunt, curtain, wispy, or side‑swept bangs.

After all, a hairstyle is a commitment for a few months, if not more. You can't experiment carelessly, or you'll be stuck with a look you regret.

The stylist has designed a test called FACE. It's the easiest way to decide which bangs will flatter your face and give you a makeover with just a two‑minute trim.

F Stands For Face

The stylist shared that people with oval or square face shapes can rock any kind of bangs. They don't need to worry about how they will look. From wispy to curtain, every cut is within reach and promises a makeover that feels like turning over a new leaf.

However, this doesn't mean people with long, round, or heart‑shaped faces should avoid bangs. There are other ways to determine which cut will frame your face best.

A Stands For Area

In this step, you measure the distance between your hairline and eyebrows to determine how broad your forehead is.

If three fingers fit, you have a high forehead. According to Anushka Shah, "Blunt bangs can be a game‑changer."

However, if one or two fingers fit, you have a low or medium forehead. Both blunt and curtain bangs will suit you and frame your face beautifully.

C Stands For Committment

Whatever hairstyle you choose stays with you until your hair grows out. With bangs, that commitment isn't as flexible as length adjustments. If you opt for blunt bangs, keep in mind they require trimming every three weeks.

However, if you're not high‑maintenance, curtain, wispy, or side‑swept bangs are better options. "They grow out gracefully," the stylist added.

E Stands For Energy

The stylist explained that bangs can completely transform your look and should be chosen carefully.

For a sharp, editorial look, blunt bangs are ideal.

If you want a soft yet dramatic effect, wispy bangs work best.

For a low‑maintenance style that still looks chic, curtain bangs are the way to go.

Now that you know which bangs will flatter your face, book that haircut and give yourself a makeover this weekend.

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