Inside Ismail Darbar's Cosy Mumbai Home With A Photo Wall, Awards, And A Piano

Ismail Darbar, an Indian instrumentalist and musician, is known for his work in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical, Devdas, and Kisna: The Warrior Poet. He has worked with AR Rahman, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Kalyanji Anandji, and Jatin-Lalit, among others.

Recently, he opened his house to director and choreographer Farah Khan. In the latest episode of Fun (Food) With Farah, she showcased what Ismail Darbar's home looks like.

Inside Ismail Darbar's Home

As the choreographer entered his house, the gallery had a whiteboard mounted on the wall on the left. It had many keys hanging from it. Ismail joked that the keys belonged to the cars standing idle in the garage. The wall on the right was decorated with mirrors fixed into golden frames of different shapes and sizes.

The corridor opens into a compact living space comprising a dining table, a comfortable sofa set, and a television. The accent wall and ceiling, painted in green and yellow hues, complement the golden décor and the awards displayed beside the television. Ismail Darbar has proudly put his National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on display.

One of the walls has been transformed into a photo gallery displaying family pictures of the Darbar family. From small glass lanterns to wind chimes, the ceiling of the living room is a lesson in maximalism without going overboard. Adding a pop of green to the space are indoor plants.

At the intersection of the corridor and the living space is an open area where a black piano, covered with a red velvet cloth, is placed. Above it is a shelf where more awards, including the IIFA Black Lady, are displayed. The corridor further leads to the other rooms.

The dining table in the living room overlooks the kitchen through a rectangular window. The open-space concept makes the compact room appear bigger. The beige- and cyan-coloured cabinets add a chic touch to the space without making it look crowded.

At the end of the video, Imaan Darbar, the youngest of the three sons of Ismail Darbar, played the piano. The video concluded with a session of gift exchanges and a sumptuous meal.

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