Inside Manoj Tiwari's Delhi Mansion With A Home Gym And A Sprawling Lawn

Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, continue to entertain fans with their tours of celebrity homes. Their latest visit? The lavish Delhi residence of Bhojpuri superstar and MP Manoj Tiwari. Located in one of Delhi's high-security areas, the sprawling home reflects a mix of personal history and cultural influences.

In Farah Khan's recent YouTube vlog, she and her cook, Dilip, received a warm welcome at Manoj Tiwari's residence. Soon after introducing the actor to her cook, the Om Shanti Om director stepped inside the house, followed by a warm and friendly interaction with the MP.

Sneak Peek Inside Manoj Tiwari's Home

The lawn area at Manoj Tiwari's residence features extensive floor-to-ceiling glass panelling with modern overhead lighting. Large glass doors with vertical metal handles and several potted plants were also visible, enhancing the minimalist aesthetic.

Manoj then accompanied Farah while giving her a tour of the residence. He revealed that the rooms in his home are named after various regions of India.

The Kashmir room exudes aesthetic charm with a warm colour palette. It includes lime-green sofas, a dark wood coffee table at the centre and a tall, traditional wooden floor lamp. Large windows and built-in wooden shelving units further elevate the space. Several artefacts were also displayed in the lounge area.

Other rooms are named after Ranthambore, Patna, Benaras and Mumbai, among others. During the conversation, Manoj revealed that these names were inspired by his professional journeys.

The Lokhandwala room reflects a sophisticated yet practical design often seen in Mumbai homes. It features a warm and well-lit ambience with neutral-toned interiors, including light beige walls, an ornate wooden armchair, a cream-coloured sofa, and a harmonium, adding a classic touch to the modern space.

Other Amenities At Manoj Tiwari's Home

The actor-turned-politician also showcased his gym, built amidst nature, featuring a range of functional equipment.

He further gave a glimpse of the expansive lawn area, where he has planted a variety of trees and plants, some of which bear fruit. One of the rooms houses a collection of arms and ammunition with historical significance. During the interaction, Manoj revealed that his family owns over 500 swords, all gifted by eminent personalities.

The tour then moved to the kitchen, where Farah reminisced about Manoj's time on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The kitchen is equipped with modern amenities and built-in wooden cabinets.

The video concluded with Farah, Dilip, Manoj, and his family enjoying a meal together in the garden.

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