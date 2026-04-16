Inside Vijay-Rashmika's Coorg Honeymoon, Where A Bungalow Costs Rs 1 Lakh A Night

Rashmika Mandanna spent her 30th birthday in Coorg, accompanied by her husband, Vijay Deverakonda. This marked her first Coorg visit following their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple also held a Kodagu reception, where Rashmika wore a traditional Coorgi saree, paying tribute to her roots.

Evolve Back Resorts, Coorg, where the couple stayed during their visit, later shared a post about hosting them.



It read, "A homecoming, a birthday, and a beautiful new chapter. It was our pleasure to host the renowned Indian film power couple, Ms Rashmika Mandanna and Mr Vijay Deverakonda, at Evolve Back Coorg during their recent visit. The occasion was made even more special as Ms Mandanna celebrated her birthday with her loved ones."

The post further stated, "A proud Kodavati, Ms Mandanna took great joy in introducing her husband to her native land. They had a truly memorable time with us, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Evolve Back Coorg once again."

Evolve Back, Coorg is a luxury resort set on a 300-acre coffee and spice plantation in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. Previously known as Orange County, the property offers plantation-style and Kodava-inspired villas, several of which include private pools. The resort focuses on nature-based stays and experiences connected to the region's culture.

The resort offers multiple accommodation options. A Lily Pool Bungalow for two guests for one night, with breakfast and dinner included, is priced at Rs 1,03,000, inclusive of all taxes.

About Evolve Back, Coorg

The property includes an adults-only infinity pool located near the edge of the plantation and close to the adjoining forest, as well as a separate swimming pool for families with designated child-safe areas. It also houses the Sidapur Coffee and Culture Museum, which traces the history of coffee cultivation in Coorg and its links to local traditions. Guests can learn about coffee production and sample different varieties.

A reading lounge built on stilts overlooks paddy fields and coffee plantations and is used as a quiet space for relaxation. The resort also has an Ayurveda centre offering traditional therapies administered by trained practitioners.

About Coorg

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a hill district in Karnataka known for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and distinct Kodava culture. The region is part of the Western Ghats, a UNESCO-recognised biodiversity hotspot, and is characterised by dense forests, rivers, and agricultural estates. Coorg is also known for its martial traditions, cuisine rich in local spices, and a strong sense of community rooted in ancestral customs.

About Rashmika And Vijay's Wedding

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26 in Udaipur. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a reception for industry colleagues and friends in Hyderabad on March 4.



Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Gushes Over Wife Rashmika Mandanna: "Coorgi Women Are Very Beautiful, And I'm Married To One