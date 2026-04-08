Vijay Deverakonda Gushes Over Wife Rashmika Mandanna: "Coorgi Women Are Very Beautiful, And I'm Married To One"

Actor Vijay Deverakonda delivered an emotional speech for Rashmika Mandanna at their reception in Kodagu (Coorg) on April 6, where he spoke about his affection for the region and shared personal memories associated with the place. Vijay said the Coorg visit marked his third trip to the region, noting that his first visit took place before he met Rashmika. He also shared that during one of his earlier visits, he stayed at the home of one of Rashmika's friends.

What Vijay Deverakonda Said

The actor said, as reported by India Today, "Next time I come, I'd like to go around and see her childhood and life here. This is the third time I am here. The first time was before I even knew her, with my school friends - Coorg was our first holiday destination. I found out later that I had stayed in one of her friend's house (who was not there at the event)."

He added, "I've become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought that women from here (Kodagu) are super beautiful, even before I met her. I think Coorgi women are very beautiful, and I'm married to one, and I'm very happy. Lovely meeting and seeing you all here."

About Vijay And Rashmika's Kodagu Reception

On April 6, a day after her 30th birthday, Rashmika Mandanna attended her Kodagu reception dressed in a traditional Coorgi saree, paying homage to her heritage. The reception was held at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu.

This visit marked the couple's first trip to Coorg after their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur. Rashmika looked regal in a pink and olive-green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style. In this style, the pleats are tucked at the back, with the pallu worn over the right shoulder.

Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in black trousers, a white shirt, and a blazer.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were married on February 26 in Udaipur. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a reception for industry colleagues and friends in Hyderabad on March 4.



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