<i>Drishyam 3</i> Day 2 Collection: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 26 Crore In India

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 continues its strong run at the box office despite witnessing a drop in collections on day 2. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the edge-of-the-seat thriller was released on Thursday, May 21. And, it has already managed to cross the Rs 20 crore-mark at the domestic box office within just two days.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 11.05 crore net in India on Friday, May 22, across 4,886 shows, which is over 30% drop from its opening day collection of Rs 15.85 crore. With the Day 2 collection, the film's total domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 31.18 crore and net collection at Rs 26.90 crore so far.

The overall occupancy also dipped from 51.3% on day 1 to 44.5% on day 2. Among all the languages in which Drishyam 3 has been released, Malayalam continues to perform well. It collected Rs 9.85 crore net from the Malayalam version alone on Friday with an overall occupancy of 61%.

This was followed by the Tamil language, with an overall occupancy of 29%, and collected Rs 0.40 crore. Kannada's overall occupancy stood at 19% with earnings of Rs 0.10 crore, whereas Telugu's overall occupancy was at 18% with collections of Rs 0.70 crore.

Globally, Mohanlal's film is performing strongly. Drishyam 3 collection Rs 20 crore overseas on Friday, taking its overseas total to Rs 45 crore in just two days. The worldwide collection of the film has now reached an impressive Rs 76.18 crore.

Drishyam 3 marks the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath, who reprise their roles. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2, released in 2021, and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. It continues the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2, with the official synopsis stating, “Georgekutty must outsmart the law one last time when his past returns, threatening everything he did to protect his family.”