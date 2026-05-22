<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Off To An Impressive Start With Rs 15 Crore In India

Mohanlal's decade-old franchise, Drishyam, released its third instalment in theatres on May 21. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, minted Rs 15.85 crore across 5,506 shows on the opening day. The total worldwide gross stands at Rs 43.37 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's gross collection in India stands at Rs 18.37 crore.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 25 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 43.37 crore.

Contributing the highest share to the total, Malayalam stands at Rs 13.70 crore, followed by Telugu and Tamil, which added Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 0.45 crore respectively.

Drishyam Franchise Records

Drishyam was released in 2013. The film set a huge benchmark at the box office, becoming the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Drishyam 2 was released directly on OTT in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a quick look at how Mohanlal's films fared at the box office last year.

Mohanlal's highest-grossing action film, L2 Empuraan, collected ₹21 crore on its opening day last year. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in ₹5.45 crore, and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected ₹3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha struggled at the box office and earned ₹0.60 crore.

Review

NDTV, in its review of the film, wrote: “Mohanlal quietly carries the weight of the family secrets in Drishyam 3, and his performance creates a strong impact. The film is about family and protecting your loved ones, and questions how far one would go to do this. Mohanlal's Georgekutty tells us that this cannot be black and white. Drishyam 3 is not as thrilling or gripping as the previous two films, but it is a must-watch for Mohanlal and for what Georgekutty represents.”

Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprise their roles. The film continues the compelling story of Georgekutty protecting his family against all odds.