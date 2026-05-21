<i>Drishyam</i> 3 X Review: Fans Call Mohanlal Film A 'Masterpiece With Brilliant Twists'

The third installment of Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise was released in theatres on May 21, drawing strong responses from audiences. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath reprising their roles.

Drishyam 3 Audience Reactions

The film has mostly started receiving positive responses from the audience. One user took to X and wrote, "Watched #Drishyam3. Just wow. A classic criminal on a roll. The first half had a slow pace, but the interval punch really kicked things up. The ending was great too. For me, it was a great theatre experience. Can they expand the universe? Yes. Should they do that? Idk."

"#Drishyam3 Review - Masterpiece. Drishyam 3 raises the bar again ..A masterclass in suspense cinema. Drishyam 3 delivers everything fans hoped for and more .. gripping storytelling, brilliant twists, intense emotions, and #Mohanlal in absolute top form. Every scene keeps you hooked, and the climax is a complete mind-blowing experience. A perfect blend of intelligence, suspense, and cinematic brilliance. Malayalam cinema strikes gold once again," read another tweet.

One user wrote, "What a movie man #JeethuJoseph. I don't know how I spent 2Hr 39Min without blinking my eyes, got thrills for some scenes and @Mohanlal is an absolute performer to lend the series to success. Climax shook up whole theatre in a shock. #Drishyam3 Blockbuster continue."

However, one viewer mentioned that it lacked the interest quotient and wrote, "#drishyam3 Nothing interesting. Slow paced one. Predictable first half

Boring Second half. First flop in the drishyam series."

Are Drishyam 4 And Drishyam 5 Coming?

Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3, leaving fans excited about the possibility of more installments in the hit thriller series.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.

He further clarified that the idea was not just a light-hearted remark. "This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.

Mohanlal also shared that producer Antony Perumbavoor has already been thinking ahead, saying that a fifth installment has been discussed even before work begins on a fourth film.



Also Read: Drishyam 3 Makers Reveal Why Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version Will Be Different From Mohanlal's Film