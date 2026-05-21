Bobby Deol Admits Feeling 'Forgotten' Before Salman Khan's <i>Race 3</i>: 'Young Generation <i>Mujhe Bhool Gayi Thi'</i>

Bobby Deol recently spoke about a phase in his life when he felt that the younger generation had forgotten him, and it was this thought that led him to do Race 3, which also starred Salman Khan.

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Race 3 was released in 2018 and starred Salman, Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem.

Talking to Shekhar Suman on Shekhar Tonite, Bobby said, "Salman was so sweet. Kuch saalo baad usne mujhe phone kiya aur kaha, 'Shirt utarega maamu' (Will you take off your shirt). I said, 'Main kuch bhi karunga' (I will do anything). Then he said, 'Come on, listen to the story,' and that is how I got Race 3."

He further added, "Millions of people are going to go watch a Salman Khan film. Jo young generation thi, woh Bobby Deol ko bhool gayi thi (The young generation had forgotten Bobby Deol). So I felt ki main iss film me aaunga toh log pehchanenge ki koi Bobby Deol bhi hai (If I do this film, people will realise I exist)."

After Race 3, Bobby did not have to look back. He played the lead in Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, which aired in 2020 and received appreciation.

After that, Bobby Deol saw a major shift in his career after playing a brief but impactful antagonist role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Following the film's success, Bobby went on to appear in projects such as the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and commercially successful films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is next set to be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Bandar.



Also Read: Bobby Deol On Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Cast Him In Animal, Says Dharmendra Asked, 'You're The Villain?'