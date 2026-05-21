<i>Dhurandhar</i> 'Uncut' Version To Stream On Netflix And JioHotstar Tomorrow Amid Sequel Legal Trouble

Dhurandhar fever is here to stay. On Wednesday, both Netflix and JioHotstar shared posts announcing the arrival of the Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha versions on their respective platforms starting tomorrow. Notably, Dhurandhar is already available to watch on Netflix.

On Wednesday, Jio Hotstar, in collaboration with Jio Studios, shared a post that read, "A kasainuma version specially for you all. Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, streaming from May 22, only on JioHotstar."

Meanwhile, Netflix India also shared a post on its Instagram page announcing the arrival of the uncut version. It read, "Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak. Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix."

Notably, Dhurandhar was released in India and worldwide on December 5. After a successful theatrical run, the film landed on Netflix on January 30.

Additionally, the second part of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw & Undekha, will have a premiere on June 4 at 7 PM and will start streaming from June 5 only on JioHotstar.

The legal hurdle of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to examine allegations that the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 disclosed operational details of the armed forces after a PIL was moved by Deepak Kumar, a head constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The PIL alleged that the movie discloses operational details of the armed forces and could pose a threat to the security and integrity of the country.

The court remarked that the movie may be a work of fiction, but the concerns raised by a security force personnel cannot be ignored.

The court directed the Union government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to look into the allegations that Dhurandhar: The Revenge breached provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, scripted a chapter in the history of Hindi as well as Indian cinema. Both films minted a whopping amount of money, cementing the franchise's position as one of the biggest in the country. The franchise has already beaten close competitors such as Pushpa and Baahubali.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna appear in the films.