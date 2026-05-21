Viral Video: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Jasmine Sandlas Stops Dehradun Concert After Barricade Collapse

Jasmine Sandlas's concert in Dehradun was briefly halted after a barricade near the audience area collapsed, causing panic among attendees, on May 20.

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Playback singer Jasmine Sandlas experienced a tense moment during her live concert in Dehradun when a section of barricading near the crowd collapsed, triggering chaos at the venue for a short period. In a now-viral video, it is seen that several people standing close to the front lost their balance and fell as the barricade collapsed.

Jasmine, who was performing on stage at the time, quickly noticed the disturbance and stopped her performance.

Addressing the situation, the singer expressed concern for the audience and asked her team to intervene. "I am so sorry, guys; this is happening. Can my internal team take this over? I want my entire internal team to take this over. These security guys are very aggressive. I want my team to solve this immediately," she said. Jasmine was heard chanting "Waheguru."

About Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas has been grabbing headlines thanks to the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Songs like Shararat, Main Aur Tu, and Jaiye Sajana have once again made her one of the most talked-about voices in Bollywood and Punjabi music.

However, a few days ago, Jasmine spoke about her struggling days in a podcast. "We landed in New York. I didn't speak English. Whatever was the local school, my father got us admitted there. We used to live in a one-bedroom apartment which was a low-income home, and we were 6 people," the singer told Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

Her father started working at a gas station in the US. Her mother had been a teacher in India, but there she worked factory shifts and picked cherries. They survived on food stamps. Life got better when they moved to California. Her father found work in the legal system again, this time as an interpreter.

Jasmine's only outlet for music was when she used to sing shabads at the gurdwara. "Uss time koi music nahi tha meri life mein - the only time I could sing was shabads at the gurudwara," she mentioned.

Her parents did not believe in her singing dreams. While her mother brushed it off as a hobby, her father believed music was not a viable career. "I begged for six months," she said. "If I make it, good otherwise, I will quit." She did not make it in that time but she did not quit either.

In 2014, Yaar Naa Miley from Salman Khan's Kick made Jasmine a household name.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Trolled For Pouring Water On Herself And Lip-Syncing During Ahmedabad Concert