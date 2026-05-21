US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump has issued multiple warnings to Iran even after the two nations agreed on a ceasefire on April 8. Trump on Wednesday hinted at a deal to end the Middle East war, but at the same time, spoke about resuming strikes on Iran. Giving conflicting signals, Trump said, "It's right on the borderline, believe me," when asked where the talks with Iran stood.

"If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers -- it would have to be a complete 100 percent good answers," Trump added while speaking to the reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Trump said it would save "a lot of time, energy and lives" if Iran made a deal, saying it could happen "very quickly, or (in) a few days."

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