US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump has issued multiple warnings to Iran even after the two nations agreed on a ceasefire on April 8. Trump on Wednesday hinted at a deal to end the Middle East war, but at the same time, spoke about resuming strikes on Iran. Giving conflicting signals, Trump said, "It's right on the borderline, believe me," when asked where the talks with Iran stood.
"If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers -- it would have to be a complete 100 percent good answers," Trump added while speaking to the reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.
Trump said it would save "a lot of time, energy and lives" if Iran made a deal, saying it could happen "very quickly, or (in) a few days."
Here Are LIVE Updates On US-Iran War:
F-15s, F-35, MQ-9 Reaper Drones: US Report Says 42 Aircraft Lost In Iran War
At least 42 United States military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, have been lost or damaged during the war in Iran, according to an official report. The losses may increase due to multiple factors, including classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution, said the report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).
The aircraft losses and damages include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system aircraft (AWACS), two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper medium-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft and one MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft.
US-Iran War: US Military Boards Iranian-flagged Oil Tanker In Gulf
Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the US blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship's crew to alter course.
Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the… pic.twitter.com/1AVT0MudKY— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 20, 2026
US-Iran War: Oil Rebounds On Uncertainty Over Iran Peace Deal
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after two days of losses on outstanding supply concerns because of the uncertain outlook for an end to the Iran war and a U.S. inventory draw raised worries about the depletion of global stockpiles.
Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 0.77%, to $105.83 a barrel by 0055 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 97 cents, or 0.99%, at $99.23.
US-Iran War: Iran Weighs US' Peace Offer
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had "received the points of view of the American side" and was examining them. He repeated Iran's demands for the release of frozen assets and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports.
"I'd Like To See Few People Killed": Trump Warns Iran Of "Nasty" Things
US is in the "final stages" of negotiations with Iran, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
"We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won't happen," Trump said.
"I'm in no hurry. I just, ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot," he added.
Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Hold "Prolonged, Dramatic" Call Amid Iran Threat: Report
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a "prolonged and dramatic" phone conversation on Tuesday, with Israeli media claiming the two leaders were nearing a key decision on Iran.
"On the verge of a decision: Trump and Netanyahu held a phone call tonight that was defined as 'prolonged and dramatic'," Channel 12 reported.
The channel, however, did not reveal what specific decision concerning Iran was being discussed.
US-Iran War: "Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want," Says Trump
When asked about what he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, Trump said, "He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do. And he's a great guy... Don't forget he was a wartime prime minister."
He also claimed that Netanyahu is not "treated right" in Israel, according to him.
US-Iran War | "I Could Run For Prime Minister": Trump Claims 99% Rating In Israel
US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he has 99 per cent popularity in Israel and suggested that he could run for prime minister there after his US presidency.
While speaking to reporters he said, "I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister!"
Citing his exceptionally high approval ratings in the country, he said, "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I'm 99%."