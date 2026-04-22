Trump Calls Raul Castro Indictment "Very Big Moment", Rules Out Cuba Escalation

President Donald Trump hailed the US indictment of Cuba's former leader Raul Castro on Wednesday but said he did not see the need for escalation, amid speculation that Washington will try to topple the communist state.

"I think it was a very big moment," Trump told reporters when asked about the US charges against Castro, 94. "There won't be escalation. I don't think there needs to be. Look, the place is falling apart. It's a mess, and they sort of lost control."

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