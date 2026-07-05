Crypto Horror In Gang-Rape Case Linked To Pakistan Deputy PM's Relative

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Pakistan has taken a dramatic new turn, with investigators now examining whether a cryptocurrency dispute worth millions of dollars was at the heart of the case.

The allegations involve Raza Dar, a relative of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is among the accused in the case.

The latest development follows the recording of a statement by one of the alleged victims, Astrid Gabriela Robinson Bracho, before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Victim Alleges Captors Wanted Crypto, Not Just Ransom

According to Astrid's statement, armed men barged into the Lahore residence where she and her friend, Stephani Adriana, were staying soon after they arrived in Pakistan.

She alleged that the attackers restrained both women and repeatedly demanded access to a computer containing cryptocurrency assets, according to a report by ARY News.

"They asked where the computer with the money was, and I told them it was in the green bag," she said, adding that Raza Dar continued demanding money and passwords.

Astrid further alleged that one of the attackers struck her on the head while another threatened to kill both women unless they handed over the funds.

"He told me if we gave them the money, we would live. If we didn't, they would kill us," she said in her statement.

Allegations Of Sexual Assault During Captivity

Astrid told the magistrate that she was later taken to an upstairs bedroom, where she alleged that two men sexually assaulted her while another stood guard carrying a rifle.

"They were laughing, slapped me and told me to keep quiet when I started crying," she alleged before the magistrate.

She also claimed that Raza Dar used her mobile phone to contact people she knew in an effort to obtain money.

According to her account, no one initially responded. She later learnt that Stephani's mother had managed to arrange $100,000.

Astrid alleged that after the money was received, Dar informed them they were free to leave, returned their passports and drove them towards the airport.

During the journey, she claimed to have overheard a phone conversation.

"The boss's instructions are different."

She alleged that after the vehicle crashed, she and Stephani escaped, screamed for help and were rescued after passersby alerted a traffic police officer.

Four Accused Sent To Police Custody

A Lahore court has remanded four suspects, Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan and Sajid Ali, to five days of police custody.

Investigators told the court they still needed to recover weapons allegedly used in the crime, along with money believed to be connected to the case.

The court directed police to complete their investigation and submit a report. The accused are due to appear again on July 8.

Victims Reportedly Leave Pakistan

According to ARY News, citing judicial sources, the two foreign women may have already left Pakistan after recording their statements before the magistrate.

Journalist Abid Khan said authorities have not disclosed their current whereabouts.

He added that if the women have indeed departed the country, it could complicate the prosecution's case.

Their statements have reportedly been sealed and remain in the magistrate's custody, with one copy handed over to investigators.

How The Case Unfolded

The case surfaced after Pakistani police arrested four men, including Raza Dar, over the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two women from the Netherlands and Venezuela.

According to investigators, the women first met Dar in Singapore in October 2025 while working on a cryptocurrency project. Police allege that Dar later invited them to Pakistan on business visas.

The women claim they were abducted shortly after arriving in Lahore on June 29, taken to a house, sexually assaulted and held while money was allegedly demanded for their release.