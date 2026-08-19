GTA 6 Map, Gameplay Leak Online Ahead Of Extended Look Premiere On Netflix. Check Details

Rockstar Games appears to have suffered another massive security breach just days before its official Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) extended footage premiere on Netflix. Alleged gameplay videos and images of the full map are being widely circulated on social media platforms, revealing driving and combat mechanics. While the origin and date of the leaked assets remain unverified, they heavily reference a website belonging to a group calling itself 'CyberLeek'.

One of the videos shows protagonist Jason Duval playing basketball outside his home. In the other video, Duval can be seen driving a car before attacking an NPC with a wrench.

Though the authenticity of the gameplay and map remains unconfirmed, it appears that Rockstar is working to remove the video uploads from across social media.

The group has also provided a press release with their leak that outlines three guiding "commandments". Described at length on Cyberllek's website, these commandments primarily concern recent business decisions taken by GTA 6 publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Here Are The Three Commandments:

Thou shalt not sell digital pre-orders

Thou shalt not sell Fake Single-Player DLC

Thou shalt preserve single-player content

The group also warned other corporations, potentially Sony, to get their act right or risk getting hacked like Rockstar Games.

"If Cyberleek can reach Rockstar, no one is safe. This is a message to all big corpo: behave, or be the next target. This is the Cyberkleek Edict, and it is non-negotiable," the group said in a statement on its website.

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GTA 6 Release

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after GTA V, the second-best-selling video game of all time. According to the two trailers released so far, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA VI, inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," reads the game's synopsis.

GTA 6 preorders went live in June, with the base game priced at $80 while the "Ultimate" edition costing $100. The GTA 6 extended look, potentially showcasing new gameplay, will premiere globally on Netflix on August 27 at 3 PM Eastern Time (ET). For viewers in India, the premiere will stream early Friday morning, August 28, at 12:30 AM IST.