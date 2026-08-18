UAE warns of 'potential missile threats', asks people to seek shelter

In its first such warning in months, the UAE has warned of 'potential missile threats' and asked people to remain in a safe place. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the country said in a statement on X that their air defence systems have detected a missile threat targeting the country.

"UAE air defence systems detected a missile threat targeting the county. Please remain in a safe location and follow warnings and updates issued through official channels," the statement read.

The alert comes a day after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, aimed at ending the fighting in the Middle East, expired on Monday.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry also issued an alert stating that because of the "current situation" and "potential missile threats", one should seek a safe place in the "closest secure building".

The last missile warning in the country came in May; after that, there was a false alarm in June when a technical malfunction in the national early warning system mistakenly sent phone alerts to residents notifying them of a potential missile threat.