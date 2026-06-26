Incoming Missile Alert Sounded In Dubai, Then A "Disregard Warning" Message

Residents of Dubai received an incoming missile alert, although it was not immediately clear what caused the warning, according to news agency Associated Press. However, after a few minutes, the authorities sounded an all-clear without elaborating on the missile alert.

Shortly afterward, the authorities told the public to "disregard the previous warning".

Since the mobile alert was the first in weeks since the ceasefire between the United States and Iran took place, it startled the residents of Dubai.

A day earlier, Iran launched a drone attack targeting the Singapore-flagged cargo ship called Ever Lovely near the coast of Oman.

A short time after the alert, the Emiratis said there was a telephone call between Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

It quoted Sheikh Abdullah as telling Araghchi that the UAE "emphasised the importance of full commitment" to the interim deal between Iran and the United States.

"Serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the optimal path for addressing all regional and international crises," it said.