North Korea Fires Missile Off East Coast, Japan Issues Alert

The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile. The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area, the NHK broadcaster said.

The two countries' governments did not immediately have further details.

