North Korea Holds Military Parade To Celebrate Ruling Party's 80th Anniversary

North Korea has held a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, with high-level foreign guests in attendance, state media said Saturday.

"A grand military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea was held at Kim Il Sung Square on October 10," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

It featured some of the isolated, nuclear-armed country's most powerful weapons, KCNA said, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The event came as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow's forces.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is leading Beijing's delegation to this week's 80th anniversary celebrations, while the deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev -- a key ally of President Vladimir Putin -- also joined in Pyongyang.

Last month, Kim appeared alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin at an elaborate military parade in Beijing.

The celebrations in Pyongyang come after Seoul said a meeting between North Korea and the United States "cannot be ruled out" on the sidelines of this year's APEC summit in South Korea.

US President Donald Trump met Kim three times during his first term and once famously said the pair had fallen "in love", but he ultimately failed to secure a lasting agreement on North Korea's nuclear programme.

Since then Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

In a joint statement from Moscow and Pyongyang released by KCNA earlier this week, Russia's ruling party said it "expressed firm support for the measures taken" by North Korea "to bolster up the country's defence capabilities".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)